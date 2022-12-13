Westmoreland Public Education Advocacy Committee [formerly Westmoreland County Committee of Legislative Action (COLA)] has recently been rebranded and has a new logo.
The committee identifies, studies, and discusses legislative policy issues regarding public education, and will speak with one voice to advocate for high-quality education for all students. It is made up of district school board members, superintendents, business managers, directors of the career technology centers in the county, and WIU administrators.
A meeting was held Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit.
Hannah Barrick, a representative from Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials (PASBO), gave a briefing on the financial-related issues impacting school districts and the importance of advocating for more public education support. PASBO is an association of 4,100 members devoted to helping the business of school stay on the right track through education, training, professional development and timely access to legislative and policy news. The meeting continued with advocacy action planning and group share outs.
Matthew Jones (co-chairperson of the Advocacy Committee and superintendent of Jeannette City School District) commented that he felt the prior name was a little cold, the opportunity to rebrand allows us to exhibit a positive message and display that the committee is about building relationships.
Tim Kantor (superintendent of Ligonier Valley School District) agrees with this colleague when it comes to rebranding stating “it is good to focus on the advocacy piece and interactions with legislators is important”. In regard to the briefing from PASBO, Kantor said “It was good to see the county-wide impact of inflation, loss of population and everything that goes into the budget formula.”
Kristy Smith (Southmoreland School Board member) commented on the briefing stating: “We really need to educate legislators, board members, the community, and parents on how funding works, where we should be and what we need to reach our goals.”
The Westmoreland Public Education Advocacy Committee was established to provide school districts with a forum for review, analysis, and comment on state and federal legislation and regulations affecting education in Westmoreland County and across the commonwealth. The committee identifies, studies, and discusses legislative policy issues regarding public education, and will speak with one voice to advocate for high-quality education for all students. The co-chairpersons are Dr. Jason A. Conway, executive director of the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit; Matthew Jones, superintendent of the Jeannette City school district, and Dr. Kenneth Williams, superintendent of Belle Vernon Area School District. The goals of the committee include becoming more informed and involved with issues that impact our students’ lives, increase awareness, and educate the community on how laws affect public education in the county, and provide guidance on how to address policies and those issues facing our students and educators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.