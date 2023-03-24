A partnership between a local motorcycle dealership and a Pittsburgh-area children’s charity is giving motorcyclists a reason to ride and special needs children a reason to smile this season.

Z&M Harley-Davidson, 6130 Route 30, Hempfield Township, kicked off its annual Reason-To-Ride campaign March 11 to motorcyclists anxious to hit the open road and with a special presentation of an adaptive bike through its 2023 partner, Variety — The Children’s Charity’s “My Bike” program.

