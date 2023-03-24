A partnership between a local motorcycle dealership and a Pittsburgh-area children’s charity is giving motorcyclists a reason to ride and special needs children a reason to smile this season.
Z&M Harley-Davidson, 6130 Route 30, Hempfield Township, kicked off its annual Reason-To-Ride campaign March 11 to motorcyclists anxious to hit the open road and with a special presentation of an adaptive bike through its 2023 partner, Variety — The Children’s Charity’s “My Bike” program.
Reason-To-Ride, which began in 2016, is a 28-week fundraiser in which participants can purchase a badge for a $10 charitable donation. They may then visit 14 different restaurants throughout the summer to receive a unique punch on their badge.
At the end of the season, a private fundraising party is held at Z&M for badge holders who have earned at least one punch. Lunch and musical entertainment is provided.
A total of $5,000 in prizes will be awarded this year, including a $3,000 Z&M gift card to a participant who receives all 14 punches.
“This is our eighth year of doing Reason-To-Ride,” said Matt Colaianni, director of the Latrobe H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group), which is sponsored by Z&M.
“The first six years our charity was MDA (Muscular Dystrophy Association) and then last year, we picked Western PA Pittsburgh Toy Run as our charity,” he said, noting that Reason-To-Ride has raised over $200,000 over the course of its existence.
“When it came time for us to look for a charity that would work for us that could help children, it was my activities officer, Diana Wise, who found Variety — The Children’s Charity,” said Colaianni.
“Once Diana shared information with me about what Variety does, I talked with the owners of Z&M and we felt it was a perfect fit.”
Variety — The Children’s Charity, based in Wexford, provides adaptive bikes, strollers and communication devices at no cost to children with disabilities through its “My Bike,” “My Stroller” and “My Voice” programs.
The programs serve children with documented mental, physical or sensory disabilities who meet income guidelines and reside within 59 Pennsylvania counties and 12 West Virginia counties.
According to Charlie LaVallee, chief executive officer of Variety, the Rifton adaptive bike that was gifted to 5-year-old Travis Suter of Ruffsdale at the Z&M Reason-to-Ride kickoff was accessorized to meet his individual needs.
“Travis’ adaptive bike was prescribed with a couple of really valuable accessories so he can ride a bike safely and comfortably,” said LaVallee.
“[It has] a steering bar, which will not only keep him safe, allowing someone with him to take over the steering if he has trouble or gets distracted, but it may also help him master how to steer a bike on his own. It can be removed if no longer needed.
“[It also has] a tray for his communication device, which the family is applying for now, which allows him to keep his ‘voice’ front and center and a loop handle bar, which provides greater support and adjustability,” he explained.
“Every bike is three-wheeled to help with balance and stability and we provide a stationary stand to enjoy indoors,” LaVallee added.
“The excitement we all had to see Travis on his new bike was so awesome,” Colaianni said. “The smile he had on his face when he was riding his bike through the dealership was so cool. I can tell you there were many of us with tears in our eyes. The smile on Travis’ face was priceless. Knowing we were part of getting Travis his first set of wheels is really cool.”
The cost of sponsoring a single bike or Convaid EZ Rider adaptive stroller is $1,800, and one communication device, such as a restrictive iPad with a prescribed communication app, is $1,200. Z&M’s goal is to provide at least 20 devices to local children this year.
“We made the decision to not only buy the ‘My Bike,’ we are also going to buy the ‘My Talk’ and ‘My Stroller,’” Colaianni said. “Whatever the child needs is what we want to help with.
“The more money that is raised, the more kids we can help,” said Colaianni, who hopes to match, or even surpass, the success of previous years.
According to Jason Rivardo, marketing manager at Z&M, 1,811 Reason-To-Ride participants raised $31,735 for charity in 2022.
“Our community and customers are such great supporters,” said Rivardo.
Over $6,000 in badge sales alone was raised at the 2023 kick-off event.
“We ride our Harley-Davidson motorcycles for our freedom, to have the wind in our faces,” said Colaianni. “We are able to ride and be with our friends and that’s what we want to help the kids to be able to do.
“The work Variety is doing helps children experience freedom and that is what we are all about. We knew that we wanted to be part of this amazing charity.”
For those who don’t have a motorcycle but would still like to participate, Colaianni stressed that Reason-To-Ride is not just for motorcycles.
“Yes, we all ride Harleys, but if someone wants to be a part of this event to help provide for these kids, please stop at Z&M and purchase a Reason-To-Ride badge and go in your cars.
“It’s a great way to find new places to eat and the 14 restaurants we picked for this year’s Reason-To-Ride card are really some of the best,” he added.
Participating restaurants, most of which are local, donate a minimum of $500 and a $50 gift card in order to be included on the badge.
“These restaurants play a big part in the success of Reason-To-Ride,” Colaianni said.
“Z&M has been in business for 55 years,” Colaianni stated. “It has always been a family-owned business in the McMahan family. They started Latrobe H.O.G. 34 years ago with a vision to give their customers a reason to ride their Harley-Davidson motorcycles and to do as much as possible for children in the local area.
“Z&M and Latrobe H.O.G. have made over $1 million in donations to local charities over the years,” said Colaianni. “This could not have been done without our customers. They are the best. They are family.”
To purchase a Reason-To-Ride badge, visit Z&M Harley-Davidson from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Sept. 30.
For more information or to apply for the “My Bike,” “My Stroller” or “My Voice” programs, contact Variety — The Children’s Charity at 724-933-0460 or at www.varietypittsburgh.org.
