More details about the federal search last week at the Ligonier Valley Police Department have emerged, but why they were looking is still unknown.
The Bulletin spoke to Mark Sorice, Ligonier Valley Police Commission’s solicitor, who confirmed Chief John Berger was the only target Thursday.
While serving a federal search warrant, which is still under seal, Berger’s cellphone and department vehicle were seized, Sorice said. The department vehicle is expected to be returned this week.
With the search warrant sealed, why DHS was looking into Berger and what probable cause they had for the warrant remains a mystery.
The police commission, which oversees the regional police force, made a recommendation to Berger on Thursday to take administrative leave, Sorice said.
Commissioners, comprised of Ligonier Township and Ligonier Borough officials and one civilian appointee, have been discussing Berger and the raid individually but not as a group, Sorice said. He added he has also briefed some of the commissioners individually.
The commission has been “careful” not to violate the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, Sorice said.
Pennsylvania statute requires official action to be taken only during meetings open to the public. Recommendations by a governing body are considered official action, according to the definition in the state statute. The Sunshine Act does allow for some exceptions related to administrative action and affords bodies like the commission the ability to hold an emergency meeting should the need arise.
But Sorice said no meetings, neither closed executive meetings nor public ones, have been held.
Commissioner Ormond “Butch” Bellas, who also serves as mayor for Ligonier Borough, said the commissioners held a “phone meeting” Thursday, where each commissioner was contacted individually to reach a decision.
While in some instances it is not illegal for members of a governing body to discuss matters without a majority present, individually getting the consensus of the board in order to take action — commonly referred to as “walking the halls” — can be seen as a violation of the spirit of the Sunshine Act.
Commissioner Dan Resenic, who also serves as a Ligonier Township supervisor board chairman, said the commission decided not to hold an emergency meeting because there was not a lot of information to be discussed.
“If we had more information, we could have called an emergency meeting, in my opinion,” Resenic said.
Along with the search warrant sealed, both DHS and the PSP have refused to comment. A DHS spokesperson told the Bulletin that the PSP Greensburg Barracks was the point of contact for all communications. But as of Sunday night, numerous emails and phone calls have gone unanswered.
The Bulletin also left voicemails for Commissioners Matt Smith, Stephanie Verna and Scott Gongaware, but they were not returned prior to publication.
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex. It is expected Assistant Chief Michael Matrunics will be appointed acting chief at that meeting.
The police department has continued operations in Berger’s absence. Sorice said it speaks to the resilience of the officers’ and the department’s “function under crisis.” The department remains committed to providing service to the public, Sorice said.
In an emailed statement, Michael Ferguson, who is representing Berger, said it is “far too early to draw any conclusions.”
“At this point we do not have sufficient facts to comment on the investigation of the Ligonier (Valley) Police Department,” Ferguson wrote. “The scope and purpose of the investigation remains unclear.
“It is far too early to draw any conclusions or to engage in speculation. We will continue to monitor the situation and will comment at a more appropriate time.”
