Ligonier Valley Police

Agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Pennsylvania State Police seized the cell phone and department vehicle of police Chief John Berger Thursday. What the DHS was looking for and why they were looking into Berger remain unknown as a federal search warrant remains sealed.

More details about the federal search last week at the Ligonier Valley Police Department have emerged, but why they were looking is still unknown.

The Bulletin spoke to Mark Sorice, Ligonier Valley Police Commission’s solicitor, who confirmed Chief John Berger was the only target Thursday.

