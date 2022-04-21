The Realtors Association of Westmoreland, Indiana and Mon Valley (RAWIM) will be hosting a Legislative Day Thursday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Student Achievement Center Amphitheater at WCCC in Youngwood.
This event will include a panel discussion of local legislators to discuss current issues and initiatives impacting the real estate market, and members will have an open forum to discuss the progress of current bills supported by the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors that affect the real estate industry.
The event is open to all RAWIM members and guests, and is free to attend. This event is possible with a grant from the National Association of Realtors Broker Involvement Program to support education on local, state and federal issues.
The panel will include members from the state House of Representatives and Senate for the first part of the panel discussion to be followed by county and local municipal leaders and then a question-and-answer session.
Topics to be discussed will be: First-Time Home Buyers Bill; 1031 Like-Kind Exchange; Live-Streaming of Continuing Education Bill; Infrastructure/Rural Broadband; and an open forum to discuss other issues related to real estate and homeownership.
“It is the intention of this event to not only understand the bills that surround realtors in our community, but to have the opportunity to see where our legislators stand on these issues,” RAWIM Government Affairs Chairperson Robert Topper said. “As realtors, it is our duty to protect private property rights and interests as a way to uphold the integrity of our industry. By building meaningful relationships with state and local politicians, we can ensure our voices are heard.”
Those scheduled to be in attendance are Sen. Pat Stefano, 32nd Senatorial District; Rep. Bud Cook, 39th Legislative District; Rep. Eric Devanzo, 58th Legislative District; Rep. George Dunbar, 56th Legislative District; Rep. Eric Nelson, 57th Legislative District; Rep. Leslie Rossi, 59th Legislative District; Rep. Jason Silvis, 55th Legislative District; and Rep. Ryan Warner, 52nd Legislative District.
Questions should be forwarded ahead of time to Bob Topper at Roberttopper@tprsold.com so the panel will have proper time to prepare.
To RSVP for this event, please email info@realtorswim.com.
Nationwide, NAR offers housing opportunity grants to various state and local realtor associations in efforts to support a wide range of housing opportunity initiatives, including housing symposia; home buyer education or housing fairs; counseling and financial literacy efforts; housing needs studies; and realtor affordable housing education.
The National Association of Realtors is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.
