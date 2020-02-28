Pennsylvanians addicted to nicotine may see an average of $37,334 go up in smoke each year, and $1,904,049 in their lifetime.
That includes not just the lifetime cost of tobacco products ($149,851), but also the cost of health care ($181,156) for smoking-related illnesses, related lost income ($248,492), and other related financial losses.
Those figures are from WalletHub, a personal financial website that reports on spending trends. According to their research, Pennsylvania ranks 38th in the economic impact of smoking, with the worst being in ascending order. North Carolinians spend the least annually ($24,088) and New Yorkers top the list at $48,197.
Everything considered, the economic and societal costs of smoking in 50 states plus the District of Columbia costs more than $300 billion annually in medical care and lost productivity.
“To encourage the estimated 34.2 million tobacco users in the United States to kick the dangerous habit, WalletHub calculated the potential monetary losses, including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack a day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs that are brought on by smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke,” said Diana Polk, the website’s communications manager.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 41,000 people die every year from exposure to secondhand smoke.
Furthermore, more than 16 million Americans are living with a disease caused by smoking, and for every person who dies because of smoking (480,000 year) at least 30 live with a smoking-related illness. That includes cancer, heart and lung diseases, stroke, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Smoking also increases the risk for tuberculosis, certain eye diseases and problems in the immune system, including rheumatoid arthritis. It’s also a known cause of erectile dysfunction in men.
Smokers die an average of 10 years earlier than non-smokers. And if the habit continues at its current rate among American youth, the CDC projects that 5.6 million teens now under the age of 18 will die prematurely from smoking-related illness. That’s about one in every 13 Americans who today are 17 years old or younger.
The Office of the Surgeon General adds that in the past 50 years more than 100,000 babies have died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, from complications from pregnancy problems as a result of parental smoking.
Global predictions are that by 2030, more than 8 million people will die every year from tobacco-related use.
Quitting all forms of tobacco is the only solution to cutting the health and economic side impact.
To advance the discussion on how break nicotine addiction, WalletHub asked a panel of experts to share their insight on smoking-cessation programs, e-cigarettes and other tobacco-related concerns.
“The best long term quit rates are obtained by combination pharmacology and with counseling that could be individual, telephone or group,” said Jonathan Foulds, Ph.D., professor of Public Health Sciences & Psychiatry at Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine. “States should fund nicotine replacement for quit line callers. Employers should ensure that all available insurance policies fully cover smoking cessation counseling and all FDA-approved smoking cessation medicines with no copay or deductible.”
Tobacco dependence treatment, he added, is one of the most cost-effective healthcare outcomes.
Teresa R. Franklin, associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania, notes that quitting is an individual process with many factors at play.
“It includes but is not limited to how dependent someone is on cigarettes and how long they smoked,” she said. “The trick is to continue to try until the person finds what works for them. Some people quit by cutting down the number of cigarettes smoked per day. Some quit cold turkey and some need medications.”
Whatever the strategy, she cautioned, a lapse of just one cigarette can lead back to regular smoking.
“Thinking that it’s OK to just have one will most likely lead to a failed attempt, and failing helps us learn that failing is not all bad,” she said.
Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D., is associate professor of the Behavioral Pharmacology Research Unit, Department of Psychiatry and Behavior Sciences at John Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.
He calls FDA-approved medications and nicotine replacements the most effective in smoking cessation. E-cigarettes have helped, too.
“My lab is finding very promising results with high rates of success with the psychedelic drug psilocybin, but this treatment is still experimental and more research is needed,” he said.
Daniel Fridberg, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Chicago, noted that studies have shown a strong association between cannabis (which also contains toxins) and tobacco use. There’s some evidence, he said, that cannabis use predicts the onset of smoking, and that co-users have a higher nicotine dependence than those who use only tobacco.
“This makes sense because combining cannabis and tobacco is a popular way to use both, for instance in blunts or spliffs,” he said.
Nicotine is a powerful addiction that both calms and stimulates the smoker, said Thomas E. Novotny, M.D., professor emeritus at San Diego State University School of Public Health.
“The craving rarely resolves completely, so it’s important to avoid stimulations that might encourage a smoker to smoke,” he said.
Nicotine replacements like gum and patches, and prescription drugs can be more effective if combined with counseling, support from family and friends and information about what triggers the need to smoke.
“The most important thing a smoker can do is decide to quit and to pursue this decision with every ounce of energy and all the social support that can be found,” he said.
Antonio Cepeda-Benito, a professor at the University of Vermont, recommends hotlines, online services and behavioral intervention to help smokers reinforce their commitment to give up tobacco and to assist them in relapse prevention plans.
“You could say that all approaches fail to some people some of the time,” he said. “That means that most people, particularly if they are highly addicted, must keep trying until they succeed.”
