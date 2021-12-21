Starting in 2022, Westmoreland County Commissioners will no longer have emailed comments read out loud at their public meetings.
The commissioners voted at their last regular meeting to instead have those comments printed out, made available to the public and made part of the minutes of the meeting.
The reasoning, according to commissioners, is in the interest of time. Often, the commissioners have back-to-back meetings and the reading of the comments was adding too much time to meetings.
Last Thursday, Chief Clerk Vera Spina spent a half-hour reading through a stack of comments — many from members of the group Voice of Westmoreland — received by email. The county received email comments from 32 residents.
However, the commissioners had to halt the process after about 20 emails were read because of the time issue.
Commissioners insist that regardless of the comments being read at meetings that they read every comment sent by email and one commissioner said he actually prefers to read them himself.
“I actually prefer to read public comments in written form,” said Commissioner Doug Chew. “It’s easier for me to make notes and highlight things.”
Residents who attend meetings are still permitted to make three-minute remarks to commissioners.
County officials began reading the email comments after in-person attendance was discouraged in the early days of the pandemic.
