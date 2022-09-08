This week has been the highlight of National Suicide Prevention Month in September, and Saturday, Sept. 10, is Worldwide Suicide Prevention Day organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention and endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO).
This year’s global theme is “creating hope through action” to reflect the need for collective action to address this public health issue worldwide.
Locally, the day will be observed by the annual Ray of Hope Walk Saturday morning at Twin Lakes Park.
Ray of Hope is a fiduciary of Mental Health America of Southwest PA based in Greensburg. This is the 16th annual event that reaches out to individuals whose loved ones died by suicide, and to celebrate the memories of those who have been lost.
“This walk increases every single year and I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing,” said Laurie Barnett Levine, CEO of MHA and co-chair of the annual event. “I don’t know if that unfortunately means that more people have died from suicide, or if there is a greater interest in the walk. Not everyone who attends has lost someone, but they are supportive of those who have. Professionals attend, and we have had local school groups because sometimes they have lost a student, or they have a student organization that promotes mental health.”
So far, more than 250 people have registered, and walk-ins are welcome. The $20 donation includes a continental breakfast, lunch and a free T-shirt if they are still available.
A group session with a psychologist begins at 9:15 a.m. for survivors only. Registration for other guests begins at 10 a.m., and the walk opens at 10:45 a.m.
“Our theme this year is ‘Wings Of Hope, Love Lives On,’” said Heather McLean, Ray of Hope coordinator of the event. “Our keepsake this year is a globe that has feathers in it. When they go to the survivors’ group, they can choose different colored ribbons to represent a parent, sibling, child, friend, spouse or whoever was lost.”
The annual walks feature keepsakes that are incorporated into the solemn recognition of the lost loved ones. As each name is read, the survivors – sometimes numerous family members or a group of friends – come forward to display the keepsake with the others. In the past, they have hung wind chimes or put pinwheels into the ground.
There’s also a release of doves at every event.
Levine stresses that the term “committed suicide” is being discouraged.
“Saying that they committed suicide is like saying that they committed a crime,” she said. “We want to educate the public that they die by or from suicide.”
The numbers are growing, she noted. She recently learned from Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy B. Carson that the 2022 data may surpass last year’s numbers. According to the 2021 coroner’s report, 54 individuals died by suicide last year, and 47 were men. Firearms were used in 34 incidents.
Men tend to dominate suicide worldwide by three to four times as many men as opposed to women.
Global statistics are variable. According to the 2019 report from WHO, the United States experienced 16.1 suicides per 100,000 population. Lows included 0.6 per 100,000 in Barbados and 1.0 per 100,000 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Other low numbers were 2.4 in Turkey and 2.1 in Venezuela.
Norway and Sweden experienced 11.8 and 14.7 per 100,000, respectively. Guyana came in high with 40.3, and Lesotho experienced 72.4 per 100,000.
The report also indicated that globally, more than 700,000 persons die by suicide each year, making it the fourth leading cause of death among 15- to 19-year-olds.
“Westmoreland County isn’t different from anywhere else,” McLean said regarding the need for education, awareness and prevention. “So many people don’t know where to turn, and it’s our job to respond when they reach out and to get them the help that they desperately need. Ray of Hope recently hired Lisa Goldberg as a full-time coordinator and that has enabled more outreach in forming partnerships in the community. People want to help and we have really seen the growth in human services organizations wanting to participate and be part of the walk.”
MHA has other outreaches. Beth Crofutt organizes LOSS, a support group for survivors that’s held the first Tuesday of every month.
“It’s a come as you are group where you can come as often as you want, and you can talk or not talk,” Levine said.
Participants at the Saturday walk will receive a bag filled with resource information and other items donated from community organizations. Well behaved dogs on leashes are welcome to attend.
For more information about the Ray of Hope Walk, support groups, resources and organizations for referrals, visit Mental Health of America of Southwestern PA on Facebook, or mhaswpa.org on the internet. Dial 9-8-8 for the national suicide and crisis hotline.
