This week has been the highlight of National Suicide Prevention Month in September, and Saturday, Sept. 10, is Worldwide Suicide Prevention Day organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention and endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This year’s global theme is “creating hope through action” to reflect the need for collective action to address this public health issue worldwide.

