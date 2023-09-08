The statistics are grim in Westmoreland County.
According to the coroner’s office, the suicide rate in 2022 was 62, and so far this year, 40 people have taken their own lives.
“So in the last 18 months, there have been 100, which is very sad,” said Lauri Barnett Levin, CEO of Mental Health America (MHA) of Southwestern PA, based in Greensburg.
Each death brings even more losses as survivors mourn and navigate through a new life without their loved ones.
On Saturday, hundreds of those survivors will be at the 17th annual Ray of Hope Walk at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield Township.
“The event is completely planned to be really tailored for people who have lost their loved ones to suicide,” said Heather McLean, chair of the event and outreach coordinator for MHA.
The nonprofit is the fiduciary of Ray of Hope that has a mission “to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and suicide and to increase awareness that suicide is a national public health problem for individuals across the lifespan.”
About 100 people attended the first walk and 400 participated last year.
“That was a record attendance and I don’t know if it’s because word has spread about the event or because now there are more people in our area who are dealing with the loss of suicide,” Levin said. “I think it’s both.”
Nearly 300 people have already registered, and walk-ins are welcome to register at 10 a.m. ($20). The event will be held at the community center at the lower lake.
Every year has a theme and a keepsake, like pinwheels or wind chimes.
“This year’s theme is Hope Lights the Way, and so the keepsakes are little lanterns that light up,” McLean said. “People who registered early will receive T-shirts and we ordered a limited number of extra ones for walk-ins. We also have our awareness T-shirts and two other fundraising shirts. One has two tacos on it and it says ‘sometimes tacos crumble and we still love them.’ The other one looks like a rainbow with broken crayons, and it says that broken crayons still color.”
Activities include the walk around the lake, the naming of loved ones, a release of doves and lunch. A deejay will be on hand and there will be basket raffles and displays of lost loved ones that survivors have shared.
“September is National Suicide Awareness Month and we have our walk during National Suicide Awareness Week,” Levin said. “We use this as an opportunity to educate the public about who might be at risk and ways to prevent suicide.”
Last year, 13 of the 62 people who died by suicide were women.
“There was a 100% increase in incidents among the aging over 65,” McLean said. “I think it has to do with the isolation of the pandemic. I was doing a lot of virtual support groups up until March and I had people of all ages, and in the end a lot were the older population. I think it’s because they are really not getting out. We have a lot of aging in Westmoreland County, and mental health really affects that population. But when someone goes to the doctor, they focus mostly on medical and not mental health. I know that a number of deaths from suicide in the aging is from loss of connection or medical problems.”
Levin called isolation and loneliness a crisis.
“Many people don’t realize that loneliness has physical implications and that it can cause earlier death,” she said. “People don’t think of loneliness as stressful, but it is. We are basically social animals. But you can be in a crowded room and still feel alone.”
That isolation, she added, is further compounded by people spending too much time on social media instead of seeing people face to face.
“So they are losing some of the social outlets,” she said.
Suicide has become the second leading cause of death for young people. Other high risk groups include veterans and the elderly who often feel alone, are losing their health and are not as strong and resilient as they used to be.
“Sometimes when people are ill they become very depressed and don’t realize how depressed they really are,” Levin said. “That causes them to have thoughts of suicide and hopelessness. As you may know when people die from suicide, it’s not because they want to die. They want the pain to stop, whatever the source of pain is for them.”
Survivors often feel guilty and blame themselves for not preventing the death.
“They ask how this could have happened, or they say that they didn’t know it was this bad and why didn’t they see any signs,” Levin said. “Sometimes the people don’t appear to be sad and part of that is because they have made up their minds of what they are going to do, so they feel a sense of relief.”
Common signs are giving away possessions, or saying that the world would be better off without them.
“If there are firearms at home, remove them,” she advised. “Don’t think that they don’t know where the firearms are, or that they don’t know the combination to a safe. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
Survivors can find support in LOSS, a local group that stands for Loved Ones Stolen to Suicide. There’s another LOSS team on the national level, and that stands for Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors.
“We started that in July, and we are the second county in Pennsylvania to have that team,” McLean said. “Northampton County was the first.”
The team has nine members and three respond to calls within hours or the next day. Each response includes someone who is a survivor so that there’s a connection.
“The survivors are just so sad and broken,” she said. “It’s heart wrenching to see someone having to go through that, and there’s nothing you can do to fix it. There are really no words that can cover it, but we go there to support and comfort them.”
The team gives them a comfort packet that includes a teddy bear, a blanket, a journal, an inspirational book, bottled water, mints and tissues.
The team was called out by the coroner’s office nine times since July.
For more information about the walk and other outreaches, visit rayofhopewestmoreland.org or visit mhaswpa.org for more information about mental health services. The crisis hotline is 1-800-836-6010. The national suicide and crisis lifeline is 988 and there are special counselors for veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.