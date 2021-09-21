The month of September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and Sept. 10 was Worldwide Suicide Prevention Day.
When Mental Health America of Southwestern PA held its annual Ray of Hope Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Walk on Sept. 11, the group remembered loved ones and also remembered the lives that were lost in the terrorist attack on the United States on 9/11.
“There was a crystal blue sky on Saturday, reminiscent of that day 20 years ago,” said Laurie Barnett Levine, chief executive officer. “We remembered those lives, too — the first responders, the people in the buildings and the planes, the firefighters. It was very moving because that day very much was felt by the people here. We are so close to Shanksville. It was a very meaningful day for our walk.”
This is the 15th year for the event that brings together people who lost their loved ones to suicide. It was held virtually last year because of the pandemic. This year, 230 registered to attend and some others participated virtually. The gatherings are somber yet hopeful places where many find healing and understanding.
Sherry Anderson of Greensburg, a community volunteer and chair of the walk, was the keynote speaker. Levine read the names of the 50 people whose lives were lost to suicide, and participants stepped forward when their loved one was remembered.
In past years, they were given a memento with their loved one’s name.
They came forward when that name was read and silently set the mementos in a designated place of honor. One year there were little windmills to put into the ground. Another year, there were wind chimes to hang on a line between trees.
“Remembering Our Shining Stars” was this year’s red, white and blue theme. Being mindful of social distancing guidelines, the remembrances were handled differently. When a name was read, the survivor or survivors went to a line where stars were hung, and took one off the line.
According to the CDC, suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people age 10 to 34. It’s the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and the fourth leading cause in the 35 to 44 age group.
The World Health Organization estimates that each year more than 39,000 Americans end their lives and, Levine noted, an unknown number of people attempt suicide but survive.
“The overall suicide rate in the United States has increased by 35 percent since 1999,” she said. “Why? I think that’s what people are trying to find out.”
The CDC lists several groups at higher risk. That includes veterans with PTSD. Young people who are gay and lesbian have a higher rate of suicidal ideation compared to their peers who identify as being straight.
“Also the elderly and older Americans who live in rural areas because they tend to be more isolated,” Levine said. “Workers in certain industries and occupations like mining and construction tend to be higher risk, too. The pandemic is putting more people at risk because of the extreme isolation and the rise in anxiety and depression.”
She cautions that many people don’t realize how prevalent it is, and they might think that it happens to other people.
“But it can happen to someone they know, someone they go to school with,” she said. “It can happen to their spouse or family member. It’s not just something that happens to people that have a known mental illness.”
Levine stresses awareness of symptoms and taking people seriously and getting help for them if they talk about taking their own lives.
“One message that we want to get out is that it’s okay to not be okay,” she said. “Help is available.”
For local assistance, dial the Westmoreland County crisis hotline at 1-800-836-6010. The National Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) has veteran counselors available to talk with veterans. For information on suicide awareness, visit rayofhopewestmoreland.org. There are links and information to help people in a crisis, and links and information for others to recognize the symptoms of a crisis and how to get help.
There’s also a support group called LOSS, which stands for Loved Ones Stolen By Suicide. For information, call MHA at 724-834-6351 and ask for Beth at ext. 118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.