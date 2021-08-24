A Greensburg man claiming he spent more than a year in jail for a crime he didn’t commit is suing the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office for malicious prosecution and asking to be paid $250,000.
Jonathan M. Pollard, 32, who according to court records formerly lived in Latrobe, filed the lawsuit in a case where prosecutors claimed Pollard assaulted his former fianceé on a Greensburg Street in 2018. Pollard also once served a six-year sentence for the sexual assault of a young runaway and is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges he raped a co-worker.
Pollard filed the lawsuit without representation. In the lawsuit, Pollard claims Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli prosecuted the case against him without evidence and persuaded a police officer to give misleading testimony after Pollard’s accuser recanted her allegations.
In July 2019, a jury found Pollard not guilty of simple assault and harassment charges and he was released from jail.
To prevail on a Fourth Amendment malicious prosecution under Section 1983 in the U.S. District Court, a plaintiff must show that the defendant is a state actor and initiated the criminal proceeding; that the criminal proceeding ended in the plaintiff’s favor and was initiated without probably cause; that the defendant acted maliciously or for a purpose other than bringing the plaintiff to justice, and finally, that the plaintiff suffered deprivation of liberty consistent with the concept of seizure as a consequence of a legal proceeding, according to the code.
The District Attorney’s office has not commented on the lawsuit.
Pollard was charged in November with rape and 14 other counts related to allegations made by a woman who claimed to police Pollard sexually assaulted her in a Greensburg apartment. He was initially released on a $10,000 unsecured bond, but returned to jail in June after he was charged by Latrobe police with corruption of a minor.
Pollard’s troubles with the law date back to 2007 when he, along with other family members, was accused of assaulting and holding a 19-year-old woman against her will for six months.
Then 17, Pollard was charged as an adult after police said his family beat the woman and referred to her as their slave, according to court records. His case was eventually moved to juvenile court, where he pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to an unknown period of detention.
Two years later, Pollard and family members were arrested by police, who claimed they forced a 17-year-old runaway to perform sex acts in exchange for food and cigarettes in their Jeannette home. According to court documents, Pollard pleaded guilty in 2009 to sexual assault and unlawful restraint and was sentenced to three to six years in jail.
