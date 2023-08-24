Cerick Seibles

CERICK SEIBLES

A Rankin man was arrested Tuesday evening by members of the Pennsylvania State Police following a staged drug sale in Salem Township.

According to information provided by the office of Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli, a known individual helped troopers and undercover officers set up a drug transaction with 23-year-old Cerick Seibles of Rankin.

