A Rankin man was arrested Tuesday evening by members of the Pennsylvania State Police following a staged drug sale in Salem Township.
According to information provided by the office of Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli, a known individual helped troopers and undercover officers set up a drug transaction with 23-year-old Cerick Seibles of Rankin.
The transaction was to take place Tuesday evening at an undisclosed fast food restaurant off of U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township.
According to the DA’s office, upon exiting his vehicle, troopers observed prepackaged bricks of suspected fentanyl packets falling out of Seibles’ shorts pocket.
Investigators seized 30 bricks – or 1,500 packets – of suspected fentanyl.
Seibles was arraigned 8:45 a.m. Aug. 23 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak.
Seibles is charged with one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Bail was denied for Seibles as “no combination of conditions will assure defendant’s appearance at preliminary hearing,” according to online court records.
Seibles is currently confined to Westmoreland County Prison.
A preliminary hearing for Seibles is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 in front of Buczak.
Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.