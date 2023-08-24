Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.