Derry Area and Ligonier Valley have played two games in as many days. And home-field advantage made a difference in the series.
The host Trojans took Monday’s game, winning 5-2.
Host Ligonier Valley won Tuesday’s game, by the same score of 5-2.
“One thing about our guys is that they haven’t quit all year,” Ligonier Valley head coach Jason Bush said. “It really hasn’t worked out the way we wanted record-wise, but to not quit and win the last section game of the year here at home and to be able to send the seniors off on a win in their final game was special for me.”
Derry would strike first going up 1-0 after the first inning when Derry Area’s starting pitcher Ryan Hood singled and drove in Lucas Ray.
The Rams would respond in the bottom-of-the-second inning. Connor Tunstall singled, allowing Broderick Schreyer to score knotting the score at 1-all.
Ligonier Valley would get its go-ahead run in the third inning. Lucas Mills singled, scoring the Rams starting pitcher Haden Sierocky.
In the fourth inning, the Rams busted open the game scoring three runs to put them in a 5-1 lead.
The Trojans managed one more run in the fifth; Brady Angus would single allowing Ray to score, putting the score at 5-2.
“Two days in a row now,” Derry Area head coach John Flickinger said. “I was concerned about (our bats). We talked about it after (Monday’s) game, about hitting approach and the approach at the plate. First of all, give Sierocky credit; he pounded the zone. We need to hit better. I don’t know what happened. We were really attacking the ball. We are in a funk right now and we got to get out of it because soon enough it is the playoffs.”
Sierocky earned the win for the Rams going just over six innings pitched. He struck out six and walked two in his effort. He hit the strike zone on 66% of his pitches.
“I think it starts with the starting pitching,” Bush said. “When your starting pitching is going out there and he is pounding the strike zone and staying ahead of hitters, and your defense is on their toes. I thought we put a couple of good innings together. In the one inning where we scored three runs ... we were able to put two really good innings together. I think Haden gave us a chance to win and kept (Derry) off balance. We were talking about maybe coming out earlier in the ballgame. He said he didn’t know how much he had left, but he went out there and gave us two more than he thought he had. He did a great job and he is a great kid.”
Hood took the loss for Derry Area. He went four innings, striking out nine and walking none.
“Hood pitched well,” Flickinger said. “We didn’t make plays for him when we needed to make plays. We make a couple of plays for him and we are in a 2-1, 2-2 ballgame. We did not help him whatsoever.”
Derry now awaits the seedings for the WPIAL playoffs. Flickinger was hoping to take both games with Ligonier Valley to help the Trojans seed.
“We have got to have better approaches at the plate,” he said. “We talk about approach all the time and situational hitting. We didn’t do that in this series. We were fortunate enough to do enough (Monday) and to take advantage and win the one. There is no tomorrow once the playoffs start I told them. In the playoffs, you better make the plays and in situational hitting, you better do the things you need to do or we will be one and done.”
Derry Area will host Southmoreland today for an exhibition contest with a start time of 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley will travel to Southmoreland on May 13 for an exhibition game.
–––––
Derry Area 2 Lig. Valley 5
