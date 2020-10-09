PennDOT District 12 announced the closure of the westbound off ramp at Interstate 70 Exit 53 (Yukon) located in South Huntingdon Township. The ramp closure will begin at midnight Monday, Oct. 12, and the ramp will remain closed until midnight Friday, Nov. 27.
The closures will be in place to allow crews to perform complete reconstruction of the off ramp. Westbound traffic wishing to exit will use Exit 54 (Madison) to Route 3014 (Borough Line Road), Route 3037 (Waltz Mill Road) and Route 3010 (Wyano/Huntingdon Road).
