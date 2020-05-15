A rally for local businesses seeking to loosen Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions in Westmoreland County will be held Saturday, May 16, along Route 30 near Sharky’s Café in Unity Township.
Unity Township supervisor Mike O’Barto, who is assisting Sharky’s owners John and Jamie Huemme in promoting the event, noted that the rally is primarily for small business owners in Unity Township and the City of Latrobe, but said those from nearby municipalities are welcome to attend.
Business owners who plan on taking part in the rally are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing, O’Barto said.
Event organizers said rally participants should arrive between 11:30 a.m. and noon Saturday and are encouraged to bring signs expressing their views on how virus-related restrictions are affecting area businesses.
“Our business community is very frustrated and so am I,” O’Barto, a Republican who has served more than 20 years as a supervisor, told the Bulletin.
Westmoreland County will move to “yellow” status beginning today, May 15, and will join other southwestern Pennsylvania counties — excluding Beaver County — to transition from the red phase to the yellow phase of coronavirus mitigation restrictions. Under the state’s reopening plan, some types of businesses will be able to open their facilities while adhering to federal health guidelines to help curb the spread of the virus.
As of noon Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 32 deaths from COVID-19 in Westmoreland County, along with 422 positive cases.
For more information about the rally, send a private message on Facebook to Jamie Huemme or Mike O’Barto.
