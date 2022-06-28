The aroma of fresh baked goods once again welcomes customers to 335 Main St. in Latrobe, thanks to the hard work and dedication of local students.
Rachelle’s 15650, which opened in February as a student-run coffee shop/café, has returned to the building’s roots as a bakery while adding a few fresh twists amongst the classics.
Formerly the century-long home of Mailey’s Bakery, customers are still greeted by the tiled Mailey name as they enter the newly renovated building, but some of the items on the menu are ones that have never before graced its shelves.
According to managers Matt Minkin and Matt Klasnic, both 21 and fourth-year students at nearby St. Vincent College, their flagship product is one most haven’t seen before: The Texas Kolache.
“It is a sweet dough with sausage and cheese rolled up into it,” explained Klasnic. “We also make ones with jalapeños.”
The bakery’s owner, John Baran, spent considerable time in Texas and was introduced to the kolache there. Upon restoring the building to its original glory and opening Rachelle’s 15650, he wanted to bring the treat to his hometown.
“We’ve only had one person come in and know a Texas Kolache,” laughed Klasnic, who is also a Latrobe native.
Another menu item Rachelle’s 15650 proudly brings to the community is bubble tea.
“Bubble tea is an iced milk tea with fruit bursting balls on the bottom,” described Minkin. “It is a dessert-type tea and is really popular with the young people. It originated in Taiwan and is an experience.”
Customers are able to tailor their bubble tea by first selecting from mango, Taro, pineapple, strawberry or coconut teas. They can next choose their desired level of sweetness. The final step is deciding between mango, lychee, passion fruit, kiwi or strawberry bursting balls or brown sugar jellies.
Minkin and Klasnic also added that a spinoff from the bubble tea, their Superfruit Twist, has also seen recent popularity.
“It is our superfruit tea with fruit burst balls,” said Minkin, who is originally from York. “Those have been very, very popular. They are a little less dessert-like; something you can get in a large size. They are very refreshing.”
For those looking for more of the classics, Rachelle’s 15650 offers cookies, scones and cinnamon rolls.
“Our cinnamon rolls are incredibly popular,” Minkin noted. “They are flying out of here.”
The managers credited the recent hire of baker Miah Grindle of Derry for much of their success since transitioning to a bakery.
“We hired her about a month ago and she’s pretty incredible,” Klasnic said. “She just graduated from Derry and the culinary program at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.”
“She wants to open her own bakery one day and we are providing her with a unique opportunity. She gets to have the knowledge of running a business and the insides and outs of it.”
“She had minimal experience and she is now basically running our whole kitchen,” Minkin said. “We can’t give her enough praise. She was a standout at EWCTC and she interviewed extremely well. The stars aligned for us with her.”
Klasnic added that Rachelle’s 15650 will be adding a variety of specials to gauge interest in different items. “In a small town, people want the everyday items, but also because it’s a small town, we can introduce new things.”
“We made the switch to the bakery for two reasons,” Minkin said. “One reason was the history of the building. The other was a lot of people were just coming in for coffee and a cookie or a cinnamon roll to go with it just made more sense.”
When Rachelle’s 15650 opened earlier this year, the menu consisted of several hoagies, breakfast sandwiches and grilled cheese sandwiches. While the hoagies are no longer available, the other menu items will remain.
The egg and cheese breakfast sandwiches are served with either bacon or ham on an English muffin or plain or everything bagel. “People really seem to like our breakfast sandwiches,” said Klasnic. “It is all made in-house so it takes a little longer, but it is all made fresh.”
The build-your-own grilled cheese sandwiches come with options to select the style of cheese and to add turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce or tomato.
The coffee shop experience is also still available as Rachelle’s 15650 currently offers dark roast, decaf, Dimtu and summer blend coffees and espresso, macchiatos, cortados and cappuccinos. All coffees are roasted by Commonplace Coffee of Pittsburgh, which had its origins in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
Lattes may be made in numerous flavors, including raspberry, strawberry, vanilla, pumpkin spice, gingerbread, caramel, toasted marshmallow, cinnamon, maple, peppermint, hazelnut, chocolate Milano and chocolate chip cookie dough.
For those who do not drink coffee, several varieties of tea are available.
A “Quick Sips” menu is also offered to customers who may not be quite sure of what they want. On this menu, one can find Snickers, s’mores, peppermint patty, chocolate-covered strawberry and Chai lattes, iced passion fruit and iced mango twists (sweet teas with bursting balls).
“We put that (menu) together because with all the flavors and espresso types, it can be a little overwhelming if you don’t know exactly what you want. They are just a few of our favorites to make things a little more simple,” said Minkin, who also noted that all hot beverages can be served iced.
In the few short months the young managers have been at the helm of Rachelle’s 15650, the experience they’ve gained has been invaluable.
“I can learn so much in the business department,” said Klasnic, who is a business management major, “but to come here and apply it and actually look at spreadsheets and the cost of goods and the people coming in and out, it’s an experience like none other. I care about this place more than anything.”
“You can only teach so much from a book, echoed Minkin, a political science/computer science major. “This is not math. This is not chemistry. It’s making decisions and knowing how to respond.”
In addition to Baran, who gave them this opportunity, the students are grateful to St. Vincent College Vice President Dr. Jeff Mallory for the role he plays in their lives. “He is very supportive of us and has done a lot for us, as well as the college,” Klasnic said.
The love they have for the business and their college also extends into the Latrobe community as they expressed hope for growth and an even stronger relationship between the college students and the downtown area in the future.
“The young people are the drivers of economic growth,” Klasnic said. “The more good businesses there are, the more people will come. We want everyone in Latrobe to succeed.”
