GREENSBURG – Rachel’s Challenge presentation is coming to Westmoreland County on Wednesday, March 22, at the Greensburg Salem Middle School auditorium (201 N. Main St., Greensburg) from 6-8 p.m.

This event returns to the county for the first time in over four years. The program is free and open to all members of the community. Due to the presentation’s content, it is appropriate for an audience of 12 years or older. Child care will be available if needed.

