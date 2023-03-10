GREENSBURG – Rachel’s Challenge presentation is coming to Westmoreland County on Wednesday, March 22, at the Greensburg Salem Middle School auditorium (201 N. Main St., Greensburg) from 6-8 p.m.
This event returns to the county for the first time in over four years. The program is free and open to all members of the community. Due to the presentation’s content, it is appropriate for an audience of 12 years or older. Child care will be available if needed.
The presentation features the inspiring story of Rachel Scott, whose example of kindness and acceptance was brought to light when she became the first victim of the shootings at Columbine High School in 1999.
Her life, writings, and legacy have become the basis for Rachel’s Challenge and her story, which is shared worldwide. Conveyed through stories from Rachel’s life and writings, the Challenge Presentation shows the profound positive impact we can have on those around us.
It demonstrates to the listener the power of deliberately reaching out in word and action to others to start what Rachel called “a chain reaction of kindness and compassion.” This program’s initiative is to stop school violence and provide simple steps students can take to create a positive, inclusive culture in their schools.
Local Westmoreland County community and education leaders will also view a presentation before the community event March 22.
Joseph Rice, student services supervisor/school safety and security coordinator for the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, recalls seeing the program many years ago.
“I was utterly impressed,” Rice said. “Rachel’s story, and the legacy of students making a positive change in the world, are so powerful and much needed. The message of treating others with dignity and kindness is as relevant today as it was 24 years ago. The Rachel’s Challenge presentation attendees can expect to be empowered to make a positive difference in the world and find a beautiful and uplifting message from a horrific tragedy.”
Rachel’s Challenge (rachelschallenge.org) is a national nonprofit that prevents school violence, bullying, and youth suicide through live and digital mental health programs in schools.
Rachel’s Challenge boasts 30 million students, educators, and parents trained, 150 lives saved annually, and eight school shootings averted.
Westmoreland County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Foundation are responsible for bringing Rachel’s Challenge to Westmoreland County. Thank you to the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center and the Greensburg Salem School District for supporting this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.