The Richard King Mellon Foundation will make a sizable contribution toward Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation’s plans for a new sports complex on Center Drive in Unity Township.
“The R.K. Mellon Foundation has graciously awarded our grant request for $500,000 toward the Center Drive sports complex,” said Latrobe-GLSD director Craig Shevchik.
Latrobe-GLSD was awarded a $625,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) state grant last year for the project, but in order to secure the funding the organization has to come up with $625,000 in matching funds.
“So right there, that almost makes the match,” Shevchik said of the Mellon Foundation’s contribution. “This is a very exciting time for us moving forward.”
He said Latrobe-GLSD already has put out requests for private donor funding and hopes to have the rest of the match in hand soon.
The funds will be used for the proposed Latrobe Sports and Recreational Complex, set to be built on property between the Loyalhanna Creek and Center Drive adjacent to Lawn Rx in Unity Township.
Shevchik said the first phase of the project includes construction of a dek hockey rink and a canoe and kayak launch, as well as an access road, parking and restrooms.
The second phase includes a basketball court, playground equipment and walking trails.
The third phase — for which additional funding likely would be needed — includes a dog park and some multi-use fields.
The Latrobe-GLSD commission voted Thursday to approve putting the matching funds in an account with Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, as the state will require that the money be tracked in accordance with the grant requirements.
Environmental studies already are being completed at the site and should be finished by Feb. 7, Shevchik said.
In other business:
- Shevchik reported that work is slated to start in the spring on playground improvements at the Memorial Drive/Irving Avenue park and First Ward Park, along with fresh paving for the tennis courts and the parking lot at Legion-Keener Park. The work is being funded by a $186,000 Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant and matching funds.
- Following the trimming of trees around town, Latrobe-GLSD plans to check on them once they’ve started to green again this spring and determine if any of them should be removed. Shevchik said the City of Latrobe also has requested that the organization help by trimming some trees on Memorial Drive.
- The Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA), as part of recent water line replacement work on Hillview Avenue (Route 982), installed a crushed-stone path that will eventually help connect the Lincoln Avenue Trail with a planned extension that will stretch from Hillview to Raymond Avenue, going past the Latrobe Skating Center. Shevchik said Latrobe-GLSD is working to try to come up with a plan to help people cross Hillview safely to reach the extension, once it is ready to open to the public.
- Shevchik said that tickets are still available for the annual Comedy Night event, a comedy show featuring Pittsburgh Funny Bone comedians. This year’s event will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at Huber Hall in Latrobe. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner from Fugenthaler’s Catering is included. You must be age 21 or older to attend. The cost is $35. Tables can be reserved for groups of eight. To register online, visit the website at www.latroberecreation.org, click on “Register Online” in the menu bar, and either log in to your existing account or create an account to gain access to the online registration process. You can also contact Latrobe-GLSD’s offices at 724-537-4331 for more information about registering without going through the online process.
