R. Douglas Weimer announces bid for district justice seat in Hempfield

R. Douglas Weimer of Hempfield Township has announced he will seek the open district justice seat which oversees court cases in Hempfield Township, and South Greensburg, Southwest Greensburg and Youngwood boroughs.
Weimer has represented Hempfield residents as township supervisor since his election in 2001.
He is a lifelong resident of the community where he lives with his wife Karen and three children.
Weimer’s career as a public educator spans over three decades. In addition to his professional and public service, he is an active member of many community organizations and nonprofits.
“My dedication to area residents and passion for our local community’s well-being, motivate me to step into this role as district justice,” Weimer said.
Weimer has served in township government for 20 years and understands the impact of rendered decisions.
“As your neighbor, I pledge to be fair, honest, and dedicated to the service of everyone in this community,” he said.
District Judge Anthony Bompiani, who served five years as district judge, retired Dec. 31.
