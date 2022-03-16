For the past 20 years, Ginette Nalevanko Simpson of New Alexandria has been setting up tables at Rizzo’s Restaurant in Crabtree to demonstrate the art of pysanky.
The sale of those eggs that are decorated with intricate Ukrainian designs is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Salem Township. What she raises for her parish has been crucial in the upkeep of the tiny church in the area known as Shieldsburg.
This year, though, she’s earmarked 20% of the proceeds to benefit two projects to help the people of Ukraine.
“I was in shock when it first happened,” she said about the Russian invasion. “I couldn’t believe that it was actually happening and I feel so helpless. I wanted to do something.”
She donates 100% of the sale of the eggs for the church budget, and now part of that will go to an orphanage in Ukraine and to help the military. The collections are being taken up by the Rev. Yaroslav Koval, administrator of the church and former pastor of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Cooperstown. He is now pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold, and administrator of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on the Southside of Pittsburgh.
In addition to designating portions of the egg sales to those beneficiaries, Simpson will have collection jars set up at the tables where she’s working. She will be at Rizzo’s from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, and 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 20.
Pysanky art is rooted in pre-Christian traditions of a sun god. According to the legends, because birds were the only creatures who could get near him, their eggs became a magical source of rebirth and of the rites of spring. When Christianity came to Ukraine, the eggs became symbolic of Jesus Christ emerging from the tomb, and man’s rebirth in Christ.
“Ukrainians carried on the tradition through migration,” Simpson said.
Her grandparents, Nicholas and Martha Hyduke, came from Lviv in the 1920s and settled in the coal patch town of Salemville, which is located near the intersection of Route 22 and Route 119. Martha taught her daughter Stella how to write pysanky, and Stella taught her daughter Ginette. Since her mother’s death, Simpson puts a little heart and her mother’s initials hidden in each egg that she makes.
The Ukrainian coal miners of Salemville and Shieldsburg and the nearby villages of Frogtown and Huron built their cemetery on land donated by the Keystone Coke and Coal Company on what’s now called Lions Club Road. In 1906 they built their church on privately donated property across the road. It originally was called the Carpatho-Rusyn Greek Orthodox Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, then the Carpatho-Rusyn Byzantine Catholic Church.
Simpson grew up attending that church with her mother, and St. James Roman Catholic Church across the road, the parish of her father Andrew, who was Slovak. She keeps the Eastern Rite tradition of fasting from meat and dairy during Lent, which is also her time to make the eggs.
They are decorated with traditional Ukrainian symbols such as wheat, deer, flowers, crosses and patterns that resemble Ukrainian embroidery. The designs are created in a technique that uses wax applied with a stylus, with the egg dipped in dye for each color that is then retained with wax. The wax is removed at the end of the process.
“The finely detailed work can be exhausting, but it has a calming effect on me while I work alone and meditate,” she said. “This time of year, the eggs make me feel very close to God. Because of what’s happening in Ukraine, I wake up every morning and I cry and I pray, and these eggs have been a great source of comfort.”
There’s now a global movement for pysanky artists to create eggs in support of Ukraine. Many are selling the eggs or giving instructions to raise money. Many new designs are honoring Ukraine with the yellow and blue colors of its flag, crosses, and sunflowers and tridents that are national symbols.
Simpson will have some of those styled eggs available at Rizzo’s, as well as the traditional patterns. They’ll be sold for $20 to $100, depending on the intricacies of the designs. Many people come to the restaurant for her annual demonstration so that they can add new eggs to their collections.
“I’ve been in touch with my relatives in Ukraine, and for now they are as safe as they can be,” she said. “They’re in the western part of the country and they’re hosting friends and family who have been evacuated and are passing through on the way to Poland.”
Father Koval, his wife and their daughter are from Ukraine and are keeping in touch daily with their relatives. His churches have been supporting the Smile of the Child fund for an orphanage in Berezhany Ternopil in the western part of Ukraine.
“We are collecting money for the orphanage, and also money and supplies for the military,” he told the Bulletin. “We will be sending first aid supplies for bleeding, bandages and other things that you can get over the counter, that they can use for somebody who is wounded. We have information that there are two special planes that fly out of New York City every day, and then to Poland where the items will be sent to Ukraine.”
Father Koval listens to news from Ukraine and on one recent morning he heard a military expert explain the difference between their country and Russia.
“Ukraine is like bees in the hive,” Father Koval said. “The Russians are like a big grizzly bear that likes to eat the honey, and when he comes to destroy the hive, the bees attack him and he has no choice but to escape. We Ukrainians are like that. No one will conquer us and we will never give up. The Russians continue to kill old people and children, and that is a crime against humanity.”
Simpson will be accepting donations at Rizzo’s, in addition to selling the eggs. Checks can also be mailed to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 109 South 7th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Make out the checks to the church and designate if the donations are for the orphanage or the military.
