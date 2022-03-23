Ginette Nalevanko Simpson usually sells 60 eggs in the four days that she sets up demonstrations of the art of pysanky at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn in Crabtree. For more than 20 years, the annual event (two were canceled because of the pandemic) have served as the main fundraisers for her church, Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Salem Township.
The response to last weekend’s event exceeded all of Simpson’s expectations.
This year, 20% of the sales were earmarked for the Smile of the Child, an orphanage in western Ukraine that serves children and young adults with special needs. Her pastor, the Rev. Yaroslav Koval, and his wife and daughter are from western Ukraine, and his churches here have been sponsoring the orphanage for eight years.
The cause resonated with restaurant guests and people who come to the demonstrations just to buy Simpson’s intricately decorated eggs.
“I sold 90% of them on the first night, made 25 more that evening and overnight at home,” she said. “By the third and fourth day, I brought in 35 eggs from my own collection.”
The sale of those eggs raised $2,900 for the church, and $2,043 for the orphanage. The latter was from a combination of the percentage from the eggs and donations dropped into a collection bowl.
“People were truly kind and compassionate,” she said. “Several people dropped in $100 bills, and little kids were emptying the change from their pockets. When people bought eggs, many of them didn’t want their change back. They said to put it in with the donations.”
Simpson, of New Alexandria, is a third-generation pysanky artist. She learned it from her late mother, Stella Hyduke Nalevanko, who was the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants Nicholas and Martha Hyduke. Stella learned the art from her mother.
Simpson’s eggs are the major fundraiser for the tiny parish that was built in Shieldsburg by Ukrainian immigrants in the coal patch villages of Salemville, Huron and Andrico. Each year, 100% of the sales go to the church. That’s the only reason that she sells the eggs.
The 2022 project was destined to fund a new roof on the church, and because of shortages and other current factors, the price for replacement has increased considerably. But plans changed when Russia invaded Ukraine. That’s when she and Father Koval decided that a portion of the egg money would be sent to the orphanage.
The priest was formerly the pastor of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Cooperstown. He is now pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold, which in December was heavily damaged by a fire. He is also the administrator of the church in Shieldsburg and St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on the South Side of Pittsburgh.
St. John’s and St. Vladimir’s collected a total of $14,000 for the orphanage, and also monetary donations, bandages and other first aid supplies for the Ukrainian military. Donations came from the parishioners and the communities.
People were waiting in line for Simpson even before she arrived at the restaurant. Some had come from afar to add another egg to their own collections. Many came when they heard that part of the sales would directly benefit the orphanage in Ukraine.
Pysanky is an ancient Slavic tradition of decorating eggs that originated as a tribute to a pagan sun god. After Christianity came to Ukraine, the intricately decorated eggs symbolized the emergence of Jesus Christ from the tomb, and the rebirth in Christianity. The patterns are created with repeated layers of wax and dye written into the forms of flowers, birds, animals, crosses and many different designs.
In support of Ukraine this year, many pysanky artists worldwide have been decorating eggs with Ukraine’s flag colors of blue and yellow, and its national flower, the sunflower. They are also making eggs with the Ukrainian coat of arms that looks like a trident centered with a sprouting seed. Viewed upside down, it looks like a strong bird of prey, for instance an eagle or falcon in flight.
Simpson had to dip into her own collection of decorated eggs when the pysanky that she had made for the demonstration sold out and she couldn’t keep up with making them on site and when she went home. That’s when she gave up three dozen eggs from her own collection.
“I was struggling to make as many eggs as I could,” she said. “It was heartfelt for me to part with my own eggs, but it was very rewarding to see that the people who bought them appreciated them, and that the eggs were all going to good places with good people.”
Father Koval, who is keeping in touch with family in western Ukraine, joined her on Saturday evening after having celebrated liturgies at two of his churches.
“People really enjoyed talking to him, and I was proud to have him sitting next to me,” Simpson said.
There were many questions and concerns, and many who stopped at the table to buy eggs or to donate were visibly touched by what’s happening in Ukraine.
“I shed many tears over the course of those four nights,” Simpson said. “People talked about their families in Ukraine, and I talked about my relatives who are there. I told my family that they have lots of prayers coming their way, and that everyone cares about them and is praying for them.”
