Every Groundhog Day since 1886, the world has waited for Punxsutawney Phil to predict the end of winter based on whether or not he sees his shadow when he emerges from his den. The celebrations have drawn thousands of spectators, some from around the world, but this year has to be different.
Because of COVID-19, the handlers of the Inner Circle of the Groundhog Club will head the restricted presence on Gobbler’s Knob when Phil, the Seer of Seers, emerges with his famous prognostications. If he sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of bad winter.
Feb. 2 is also known as Candlemas Day, when Christians took their candles to church to be blessed. This, they felt, would bring blessings to their homes for the remainder of winter. According to folklore, if the day was bright, winter would remain. If the day was cloudy and rainy, winter would soon be gone. In Europe, the folklore eventually centered on a hibernating hedgehog seeing its shadow. German settlers to the United States substituted the groundhog.
“But due to the circumstances we’re all aware of, unfortunately, we’ll have no in-person viewing and no guests on the grounds,” Punxsutawney Groundhog Club president Jeff Lundy said about the popular celebration.
Phil’s prediction and other virtual events on Tuesday can be viewed at www.groundhog.org. Phil will emerge at 6:30 a.m. The events will be livestreamed, but can also be viewed later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.