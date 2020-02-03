PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania’s world-famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, once again predicted an early spring after he did not see his shadow on Sunday morning, a prediction so rare that it has only happened 20 times in the 134-year history of Groundhog Day and never two years in a row.
Residents of the small Jefferson County town and visitors from across the country gathered at Gobbler’s Knob to await Phil’s annual weather prognostication.
“Groundhog Day is a beloved Pennsylvania tradition that has been embraced wholeheartedly by communities across the country,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We are honored Phil has called our commonwealth his home for more than 100 years and look forward to continuing to share his prediction with visitors, residents and the millions watching from their homes.”
The event attracts up to 30,000 visitors to Punxsutawney, located about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter weather 104 times while forecasting an early spring 20 times.
As the tradition goes, if the groundhog emerges early on the morning of Feb. 2 and sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather. Should he not see his shadow, there will be an early spring.
The annual event began in 1886, when a group of groundhog hunters dubbed themselves “The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club” and proclaimed Punxsutawney Phil to be the one and only weather prognosticating groundhog.
“Knowing that the world looks forward to Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication every year brings joy to our hearts,” Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Bill Deeley said. “At only 22 inches and 20 pounds, Phil might be small, but he is still America’s favorite furry weather forecaster.”
At sunrise on Groundhog Day, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the cuddly oracle’s prediction — his 134th, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office. Awoken by the crowd’s chants of “Phil!” the groundhog was hoisted in the air for the assembly to hail before making his decision. He then grasped the glove of a handler as a member of his inner circle announced that spring would come early this year.
The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.
Over the past five years — from 2015 through 2019 — Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter thrice and an early spring twice. According to records dating back to 1887, the Pennsylvanian prognosticator has predicted more winter more than 100 times, making this year’s forecast a rare instance.
Other states have similar Feb. 2 traditions. At New York’s Staten Island Zoo, schoolchildren and elected officials cheered Sunday morning as a curtain was pulled back at a glass enclosure containing Staten Island Chuck, which also didn’t see his shadow.
Punxsutawney — which is situated halfway between the Allegheny and Susquehanna rivers — was originally a Native American campsite. It was officially incorporated as a borough in 1850 and has a current population of nearly 5,500 residents. Other attractions in Punxsutawney include the Groundhog Visitor’s Center, Weather Discover Center, Mahoning Shadow Trail, Phil’s Borrow at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library and the Phantastic Phils — a public art project that boasts 33 large fiberglass groundhogs painted and designed by local and national artists.
