The Pug Fest is back.
After being canceled last year because of COVID-19, the annual fundraiser for two pug rescues will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Kingston Veterans and Sportsman’s Club in Derry Township.
Around 1,000 people and more than 700 dogs attended in 2019, and the good news is that you don’t have to have a pug to attend. Pug wannabes are welcome, and so are guests who don’t even bring a dog.
“It’s fun for everybody,” said Patti Levay, the founder of Guardian Angels Pug Rescue (GAPR) on Derbytown Road in Derry Township.
The event will benefit her nonprofit and also SW PA Pugs With Special Needs, a nonprofit run by Lisa Ward of Donora.
“This is my biggest fundraiser and the only fundraiser that I have that’s not online,” Levay said. “So it’s extremely important.”
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and opens with a welcome and prayer. Games begin at 11:30. That includes the popular pug race and the costume contests that have dogs all dressed up and competing for prizes. Costumes are optional, but for many guests, that’s one of the highlights of the festival.
“We look for originality and creativity,” Levay said. “That’s fine if people dress up, too, but we don’t look at them. We look at the dogs and we are judging them.”
There will be dog-oriented craft vendors, bake sale and food vendors and guests can bring their own picnic lunches. There are more than 100 raffle baskets, and a prize will be awarded for the heaviest donation to Pennies For Pugs.
Just bring in loose change that will be weighed for the competition.
Meeting the squishy-faced curly-tailed pugs is part of the fun of the fest. Guests come from all over the area and out of state. People have travelled from New York, Ohio, Tennessee and South Carolina.
“One person from New Jersey comes every year,” Levay said. “But a woman who comes from California is not coming this year because she’s afraid of COVID.”
GAPR currently has eight dogs who will benefit from the fund raiser.
Jakers is a pug and Jack Russell mix who is energetic and extremely intelligent but would do best as an only dog.
“He’s now over 10 years old and has been with me for five years,” Levay said. “Benny, who is 11 years old, is a special needs senior dog. Clementine will need a very patience home because she has dominance aggression that I’m working on.”
Bella and sister Marleigh, 8 and 10 years old, are from the same parents but different litter. Both have allergies that are controlled by medication. Both are very friendly.
Buddy, 8, has myelopathy, a spinal problem often caused by inbreeding, and may end up using a wheel cart.
Hope, a pug and Chihuahua mix, has a chronic mouth disease that requires medication, cleaning her mouth twice a day, and visits to canine dentists several times a year. Despite all that, Levay said, “She is a real sweetheart.”
George is her only black pug available for adoption. He’s 10, he’s friendly, he gets along well with other dogs, and he’s vocal about letting his needs be known.
Information about adoption will be available at the Pug Fest.
Admission is a donation of $5 per person and children 12 and under are free. Masks are optional but will follow any changes in state guidelines. Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be available. The club site is located at 138 Kingston Club Road, Latrobe, off of Route 217. Guardian Angels Pug Rescue can be found on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.