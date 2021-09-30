General Tsu the pug came to Pugfest in PA 2021 dressed up like a Chinese dragon for a couple of reasons.
“Pugs were the lapdogs of Chinese emperors,” said Joyce Warwick of Pittsburgh, who brought the 1-year-old dog to the annual fundraising event.
Another reason, she added, was that her son Chris’s wife Cheng Luo is Chinese.
“We joked around when General Tsu came into our life that we had to have a Chinese name,” Warwick said.
And another reason?
“Where else can you find this kind of fun?” she added.
Warwick and her family were among more than 700 people who attended the event Saturday at Kingston Veterans & Sportsman’s Club in Derry Township. There were also hundreds of pugs and pug wannabes, who are mixed pug breeds and dogs who don’t have any pugness at all.
That day, any dog could be a pug. That included Labrador retrievers, shih tzus, Pomeranians, dachshunds, bulldogs, curly dogs, big dogs, small ones and more. All of them came out with their people to support Guardian Angels Pug Rescue (GAPR) and SW PA Special Needs Pugs.
Participants were from all over the tri-state area and as far away as Texas and New Jersey. Some were first-timers and others have been attending for years. The event attracted about 1,000 people and more than 700 dogs in 2019, but it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
There were vendors, food trucks and raffles. The biggest attractions were the chubby little flat-faced pugs with curly tails who arrived in carriages, wagons, strollers and on leashes. Many were in costumes, and competing all dressed up was one of many different contests for the dogs.
“We had no clue how many people would come,”Patti Levay said about the return of the event. “Overall, it was a huge success.”
Levay is the founder of GAPR on Derbytown Road in Derry Township. Some of the pugs available there for adoption have special needs because of health or age, and some come from situations where they lost their homes when their humans were ill, passed away or could no longer care for them.
Pugfest was a homecoming for a number of GAPR alumni.
Among them were Jodi Shamlin and her husband Jamie of Wexford who adopted four pugs from Levay. The two that they brought were the recently adopted father and daughter Edgar Allan Pug, 10, and Wednesday Pugsley, 7. Angelcakes, 18, stayed home, and Lola passed away in May at the age of 15.
“When we called about adopting Lola, Patti asked, ‘Are you sure you’re calling about her? Nobody ever calls about her,’” Jodi Shamlin said.
Julia Epley and her husband Stephen of Dillsburg brought two wannabes. Priscilla is a Chihuahua pug mix and Frankie is a mix of pug and French bulldog. This is the fourth time they’ve attended the festival, and the dogs’ first time.
“We got Frankie on a snowy day from a rescue in Adams County,” she said.
Their friends Susan Van Noy and Melvin Eack of Carlisle brought their dogs, pug Davey and Dewey, a mix. The two women work together.
“I saw Julia wearing a pug T-shirt and I said, ‘Do you have a pug?’ And we’ve been friends ever since,” Van Noy said.
Anne Bresnock of Home and Michael Smith of Cranberry were accompanied by three wannabes in a stroller. They were a cocker spaniel named Dallas, and Buggsey Siegel and Lucia, who are both “buggs.” That’s a mix of pug and Boston terrier.
Bresnock volunteers with a group called SNORT, an acronym for Short Noses Only Rescue Team.
“I came to the fest to support other rescues,” she said.
Adam Wilson of Pittsburgh possibly brought the most dogs for one person, and had his hands and a stroller full. There was a shar pei mix named Dexter, plus pugs Piper, Bullet, Yoshi, Nico and Honey Boo Boo, who is blind.
Fun games went on all afternoon with dogs vying for prizes in more than a dozen competitions.
Charlie, who came with Jennifer Lytton of Claysville, won the pug costume competition dressed up as an airplane pilot. His outfit was complete with a bomber jacket, goggles and cap, and an airplane built around the wheeled cart that he needs for mobility. Other winners in that category were a dog dressed like a loofah with a rubber ducky, and a pug dressed up like Sherlock Holmes.
For the third year in a row, Corinna and Steve Lyncha of State College and their dogs won for group costume. This year’s theme was a volcanic eruption with one pug poking out from the base of the volcano and four other pugs dressed like hula dancers.
“They come up with the most amazing costumes,” Levay said.
A blind dog from Seward had the curliest tail, Wednesday had the longest tongue and a woman and her dog with pony tails won for the owner and pug lookalike contest.
For more information about GAPR, email pugrsq@aol.com or visit Guardian Angels Pug Rescue on Facebook.
