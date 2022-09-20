Odie had not been seen by a veterinarian for 10 years, and his elderly person was becoming even less able to take care of him. The man’s caretaker talked him into surrendering the pug to Guardian Angels Pug Rescue (GAPR) in Derbytown.
Annie, a 5-year-old black pug, needed a new home (along with another dog) when her person started having symptoms of dementia and moved in with her daughter. That living arrangement didn’t work because the daughter had three dogs that didn’t like other dogs.
“I helped her find a rescue for the golden doodle and I took the pug,” said GAPR founder Patti Levay. “These are always sad situations.”
Odie and Annie are two of the nine dogs now residing at the rescue in Derry Township, and six of them are currently available for adoption. GAPR will be holding a fundraiser, Pugfest in PA, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, to benefit the rescue’s ongoing operations. It will be held at the Kingston Veterans and Sportsman’s Club picnic grounds in Derry Township.
Admission is a $5 donation, and dogs and children under 12 are free. No reservations are needed.
And you don’t have to bring a dog to take part in the activities. Guests can enjoy meeting the pugs and pug wannabees, watching the fun contests for the dogs and patronizing vendors. They might even want to apply to later adopt one of the rescue’s residents that will be on hand to meet guests.
GAPR is a 501c3 nonprofit. Levay rescued her first pug in 1987 when she took in a dog that had been shot and thrown down the steps. It was a domestic violence incident, and the perpetrator also shot and killed the family’s poodle. Since then, she has rescued hundreds of dogs and prepared them for new homes with veterinary care and rehabilitation if they have behavioral issues.
She held the first fundraiser in 1990, took a break after 10 years, participated with another group out of town, teamed up with another rescue, then moved the event to the Latrobe area. She is soloing this year with the original festival name, Pugfest in PA.
“Right now, it seems to be raining seniors,” she said about the old dogs that GAPR takes in.
Two of them at the kennel, a bonded pair of sisters taken from an inhumane situation, are 12 and 16. The older one is completely blind, and the other that has limited vision acts as her seeing eye dog. They must be adopted together. Then there’s Mork, an overweight dog who’s still getting into shape.
Jakers, a pug and Jack Russell terrier mix, has been at the rescue for six years. He is now 11. He’s difficult to place because he does not care for other pets. But his high energy and loving personality, Levay noted, would be perfect for an active family.
“I will cry a bucket of tears if Jakers ever gets adopted, but he deserves to be on the couch watching TV with a family,” she said.
People come from all over the region and out of state to attend the Pugfest. They’ve been from Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, New Jersey and more. One year someone flew in from Florida and another came from California. A man from New Jersey who has adopted from GAPR has attended for 10 years.
“He usually brings two to four pugs, and when he adopts from me, he usually adopts the older ones,” Levay said. “He said to me this year, ‘If you have some older gentleman there, I might be interested in adopting him.’”
There are about 120 donated raffle baskets with tickets drawn for half at 2 p.m., then the other half at 4:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their spare change for the Pennies For Pugs collection. The individual donations will be weighed and prizes will be given for the heaviest collection of coins.
There will be several food vendors including Carmine’s Pizza, Fat Baby Grill and Ligonier Creamery along with other refreshments. Vendors will have pet products and a veterinarian from central Pennsylvania will be on hand to answer pet-related questions and also in case there’s an emergency. Years ago she adopted two senior female pugs from GAPR, who are now deceased.
The contests have themes, and the costume competition brings out a lot of creative ideas. Some people dress up with their dogs, but only the dogs are judged. Past costumes have included the Flintstones, M&M candies, a working volcano with the dogs in hula skirts, dogs dressed like college students with a beer pong table, “the claw” arcade game, and Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” with the scarecrow, tin man and lion.
Corinna and Steve Lyncha from State College have brought some of the most creative costumes for their pugs. A preview on their Facebook page shows the work in progress for this year’s festival, and it looks like it’s going to include a race car painted with flames.
MetLife contributed bags that Levay filled with contest prizes for the dogs. Other sponsors are Superior Motors, K. Vet Animal Care, Lakeview Animal Clinic and Pennsylvania Animal Wellness and Surgery (PAWS).
The picnic grounds are located at 138 Kingston Club Road, Latrobe (Derry Township), off of Route 217. For more information about Pugfest in PA, or to consider adoption, visit Guardian Angels Pug Rescue on Facebook or email pugrsq@aol.com.
