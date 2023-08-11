Construction on new Legion-Keener dek hockey rink has started

The new dek hockey scoreboard at Legion-Keener Park.

 SUBMITTED PHOTOS

Game on. Similar to the way kids would pause their game on a neighborhood street when a car would come, dek hockey in Latrobe took a hiatus after the 2015 season when the former rink was torn down to make way for a new elementary school.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, it will be game on again, as officials from the Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation, project partners, donors, community leaders and a few dek hockey families celebrate the grand opening of the new Penguins Dek at Legion-Keener Park. The location of the rink is near the tennis courts on Frogtown Lane.

