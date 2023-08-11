Game on. Similar to the way kids would pause their game on a neighborhood street when a car would come, dek hockey in Latrobe took a hiatus after the 2015 season when the former rink was torn down to make way for a new elementary school.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, it will be game on again, as officials from the Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation, project partners, donors, community leaders and a few dek hockey families celebrate the grand opening of the new Penguins Dek at Legion-Keener Park. The location of the rink is near the tennis courts on Frogtown Lane.
Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation partnered on the project with the Richard K. Mellon Foundation, the McFeely-Rogers Foundation and other community donors to fund the new dek hockey rink. In addition, the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is assisting with promotion, marketing and playing initiatives, and a representative from the Penguins will join in the festivities Saturday.
According to Craig Shevchik, the director for Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation, the event will open with some remarks from him, followed by Jim Okonak of the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, and a representative from the Penguins.
Afterward, Shevchik said 24 kids, who have also been invited to the opening, will join him and the Penguins representative for a practice clinic and a chance to have their photograph taken with the Penguins’ mascot, Iceburgh.
In addition, there will be popcorn and beverages served at the event.
While waiting for the project to get off the ground and be completed, the program was shifted to the Peach Plaza Skate and Action Park along Georges Station Road near Twin Lakes.
This celebration is a big deal for Shevchik, who started in 2001 when there were only a handful of kids playing the sport and now, it has grown to approximately 350 kids.
“This really comes full circle for me,” added Shevchik. “We are very excited to have our own rink in our backyard.”
In addition to being able to provide a beautiful rink for the youth of the Greater Latrobe area, Shevchik said by selecting this location, several dilapidated houses and buildings were torn down, improving the entire neighborhood around the park.
Also, new 12-month restroom facilities were built as part of the project, which will not only serve the rink but walkers who utilize that side of the park year-round.
