Puck does it again!

This summer, we reported on Stahlstown resident and Ligonier Valley High School teacher Dee Ambrose-Stahl’s Cardigan Welsh Corgi, CH AroHawk’s Coffee Break at Cardinal – or “Puck” – and his ranking as one of the 25 best show dogs in the country.
Ambrose-Stahl is tickled to learn that Puck earned a spot at No. 9 owner-handled Cardigan Welsh Corgi in the country and was invited to compete in the dog show finals in Orlando, Florida, in December. While the handler said she won’t take her beautiful boy because he’s too young, turning a year old in August, she was humbled by the accomplishment after only showing Puck lightly through mid-September.
“I am incredibly proud of my dog,” said Ambrose-Stahl. “I am humbly grateful to the judges who’ve awarded him so far in the ring, and I am deeply indebted to his breeders for allowing this amazing guy to live with me. His wins are his; I just happen to be the one holding his lead.”
Ambrose-Stahl said Puck will take the next several months off.
“He needs to grow up and mature to be competitive as a Special (that’s what we call a finished champion),” she said. “We want to try some fun things like Fast Cat, which stands for Coursing Ability Test and is a timed, 100-yard dash. Dogs run one at a time, chasing a lure, and Puck showed great interest in it at our last conformation show.”
Puck’s “best friend” said the time off will be good for both of them.
“It’s really hard for me to go to shows during the school year, and I do think Puck needs to grow up,” said the teacher. “I admit it; he’s done so well so far that I forget he’s really just a baby still.”
Next spring/summer, Ambrose-Stahl and Puck will get back into the dog show circuit.
“I hope to complete his Grand Championship, but that will depend on Puck and how he tells me he feels about showing,” she said.
Ambrose-Stahl shared a most meaningful photo of Puck. It captures his owner-handled herding group one, which was awarded in very deep competition by her favorite judge, Charles Olvis.
“Charlie was one of the very first judges I ever showed to 20-something years ago, and I barely knew which way to go around the ring,” said Ambrose-Stahl. “I don’t remember a lot about that weekend, but I will always remember that Charlie gave me and my dog the same consideration and respect he showed to all the other handlers. He’s a true gentleman, and a great ‘dog man.’ I will travel a great distance to show to him – not because I always win under him (I don’t), but because he is a class act through and through. Giving him an entry is one way I can show my deep respect for him.”
As the dog handler has shown dogs for about 25 years, Ambrose-Stahl knows Puck is special. She has enjoyed the journey with her furry companion, and will rest up over the winter with her pup before getting him back into the circuit for more honors in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.