Puck does it again!

This photo of judge Charles Olvis, Dee Ambrose-Stahl and Puck is very meaningful to Ambrose-Stahl. It captures Puck’s first owner-handled herding group win, awarded in a stiff competition by her favorite judge.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

This summer, we reported on Stahlstown resident and Ligonier Valley High School teacher Dee Ambrose-Stahl’s Cardigan Welsh Corgi, CH AroHawk’s Coffee Break at Cardinal – or “Puck” – and his ranking as one of the 25 best show dogs in the country.

Ambrose-Stahl is tickled to learn that Puck earned a spot at No. 9 owner-handled Cardigan Welsh Corgi in the country and was invited to compete in the dog show finals in Orlando, Florida, in December. While the handler said she won’t take her beautiful boy because he’s too young, turning a year old in August, she was humbled by the accomplishment after only showing Puck lightly through mid-September.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.