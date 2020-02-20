Nearly 100 concerned members of the Ligonier Valley community packed the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education to weigh in on the future of an area landmark.
Many in attendance spent the time leading up to the start of Wednesday’s Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee meeting reminiscing about the pool’s heyday. Shortly after the meeting’s start, township engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group offered a sobering glimpse into the current condition of the Ligonier Beach property.
The popular outdoor swimming pool, which first opened July 4, 1925, served as a popular summer destination until its closure following the 2017 season when flooding damaged the pool’s pumps and the restaurant’s furnace.
A $250,000 grant from the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation and another $136,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program helped finance the township’s purchase of the property from previous owners Steve and Sherry Kozar. That includes the 1.3-million-gallon, 400-by-125-foot concrete pool.
The McKenna Foundation grant covered half of the land acquisition costs, plus a land survey and phase one environmental study, which were two of the foundation’s conditions for its matching funds, along with the DCNR grant.
“On Jan. 17, we did a site evaluation. It’s much different than how we remember it,” Faas said as he showed the crowd photographs of the current conditions at the property.
Cracks in the concrete of the pool itself have left the historic landmark’s main attraction “very leaky,” Faas said.
Core samples haven’t been taken of the pool, he said, “but based on what we’re seeing and what we’re hearing, it would most likely take a full reconstruction of the pool,” for the swimming area to become operational again.
Other photos during his presentation showed most of the structures on the 10-acre property have suffered from flood damage and damage from being exposed to the elements. The basement of one building has a constant flow of water, he said, and floodwater from the 2017 flood left debris caked to the floor joists supporting the ground floor.
Faas said the property poses a number of challenges for future development plans, including its location along Route 30, which could require permitting from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Protection regulations relative to wetlands and proximity to the Loyalhanna Creek and the fact that the entire 10-acre property sits within a Federal Emergency Management Agency flood zone, with the majority falling within the 100-year flood plain, and a significant part of the property falling within a floodway.
“Development within the floodway is very difficult and very expensive,” Faas said, “and most of the time, not very smart. Development within the 100-year flood plain is allowable. There are more permit restrictions placed on development within the flood plain, but it can be done.”
Faas estimated that the cost to return the swimming pool to operation in-place would be around $8 million.
The meeting’s two formal presentations offering proposals for the future of the site both came from women with Ligonier Valley roots who moved out of the area for years and have since returned. Their visions for the property differed greatly.
Debbie Nicely of Ligonier Borough offered a plea to restore the swimming pool and surrounding amenities, saying she and many regular Beach-goers were “heartbroken,” when the landmark was unable to reopen in 2018.
“This history is important,” she said. “We need to preserve this history. We need a place to swim. And it’s not just for the kids. A lot of these people here have been going to that pool for many seasons. Really, we have been heartbroken over this.”
Nicely said she researched potential hurdles to re-opening the pool, aside from construction costs, contacting the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the state’s Department of Health, municipal pool managers and other experts.
After contacting Lauren Fike of the Department of Health, Nicely said she learned there are many pools with sloped sides operating in the state and that Ligonier Beach’s original permit to operate is on file and only needs a change-of-ownership form submitted.
“She said that many pools are purposely built in flood zones as they are able to withstand floods,” Nicely said. “After all, they are built to hold water.”
For Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, Nicely said, the pool could easily be converted to feature a zero-depth entry area. Another federal regulation, the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act, designed to prevent drain entrapments in pools and spas requires approved drain covers and requires pools and spas with a single drain to implement a vacuum-release or automatic pump shutoff system, or to convert to a two-drain system.
“With seeing the pictures today, I realize there’s more damage, some of it from sitting for so long, so it might take a little bit more than I was realizing, but I think if we could get it up and running and with administrative help from a non-profit for proper management and promotion, the pool can be self-sustaining,” she said.
Nicely said she was the last person out of the water on the pool’s final day of operation in 2017.
“If I had been told on that day that the pool would not open, (Police) Chief John Berger would have had to come down to the Beach and drag me out in handcuffs or they would have had to pull the drain plug. And I think my fellow swim friends would have been right there with me,” she said. “I do not want the honor of being the last paying customer to swim at Ligonier Beach. I want the honor of being the first to jump back in it when it re-opens and swim my mile. My hope is that many other children can learn to swim in that beautiful pool and cherish those memories for a lifetime as I have.”
While Nicely and others pined for the pool’s return to operating as it had for more than 90 years, Melinda Clark of Laurel Mountain Borough pitched a grand vision for the property that would scrap the swimming pool in favor of a state-of-the-art event venue perched over a natural aquatic landscape.
“My presentation is a little different,” Clark admitted. “Imagine using the depression of the pool and making it into a natural aquatic landscape. Rocks and trees, waterfalls, water plants, walkways, lighting, all integrated into the present surroundings. A mesmerizing oasis… But that’s only part of the idea. Along with a gorgeous water feature, the property can be an economic windfall for the residents, the local businesses and the governmental authority by building a LEED-certified event venue.”
LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement, according to the U.S. Green Building Council’s website.
“A world-class event venue could be a solid money-producing catalyst for 12 months out of the year,” Clark said. “About 18 million events and meetings are organized in the U.S. every year, producing $280 billion in spending and $66 billion in labor, $13 billion of that goes to the state and local tax revenue.
“We can hit the trifecta,” Clark added, “a strong business model, a sustainable water system and a way to attract a creative class of new residents.”
Clark envisioned the site as a destination for social use rentals such as weddings, receptions and reunions as well as commercial rentals like trade shows and exhibitions, corporate meetings, seminars and training.
“All pay generous fees to book their events in an intriguing venue,” she said. “A beautiful venue would bring much-needed revenue to Ligonier’s local economy on a regular basis.”
“We need to maximize our economic potential or we will find ourselves just another small town with little to no support to attend to our needs,” Clark said. “What was once the center of summertime swimming then, now severe weather and competing infrastructure problems have changed what’s viable and what’s beneficial on the property.”
“It’s time to think big, think smart, think ahead and create a dynamic environment that gives us all a positive return on an investment by making the Ligonier Beach the third jewel in the crown of the Laurel Highlands,” she said. “Tourism, recreation and now good, clean employment opportunities year-round to allow the old residents and the new residents a chance to stay in the rural, pastoral environment that is so highly valued.”
Meeting organizers distributed surveys to meeting attendees asking for input on the most important features they’d like to see included at the property, ranging from a repair of the swimming pool to trails and campsites to an internet café to an electric vehicle charging station.
Those surveys, along with input from Wednesday’s meeting and future sessions, will help the committee moving forward, committee chairman Larry Shew said.
The committee’s goal is to have three potential land development plans for the Ligonier Beach property ready for the supervisors to consider by mid-April so the township can apply for a DCNR development grant based on the selected plan.
The ultimate goal is to pick a plan that makes sense for Ligonier Township, one that’s cost-effective and supported by the community as a long-term option.
A second public meeting to solicit input on the Ligonier Beach property is set for 7 p.m. March 25 at Fort Ligonier.
In addition to the formal presentation from Nicely and Clark, several residents spoke out during the public comment portion of the workshop.
Don Accorsi offered his unique insight to the committee regarding the Ligonier Beach property — his father helped Nick Gallo build the pool, he said.
Following the meeting, Accorsi huddled with Faas and shared information on some of the structures at the site and its history.
“As we looked at the site, there were a lot of mysteries that popped up,” Faas said.
“The more that we can get from the people that were around and used the Beach over the years, that would be much appreciated.”
Others offered ideas for the site, many supporting restoring the swimming pool with added amenities like a boardwalk area and other attractions. Another commenter suggested a community center that could incorporate an indoor athletic field, while another pitched converting the pool to a natural pond.
EADS should have been hired before site was purchased. Revenues must exceed expenses for debt service and operations.
