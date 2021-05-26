After social media rumblings of looming cuts to the World Languages department at Greater Latrobe School District, alumni, parents, current students and district residents turned out to Tuesday’s school board meeting in support of the French and German programs.
Superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert addressed the rumors near the start of Tuesday’s meeting by outlining the administration’s tentative long-term plan for alterations to the French and German programs and announcing exploratory Spanish course offerings in all grades, kindergarten through 12, beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
“There will be no formal vote from our board of directors this evening regarding our French and German course offerings. We are not curtailing any program, therefore a vote by the board of education is not required to alter the manner in which courses may be offered,” Teppert announced. “Actually, our World Language department is expanding next year into our elementary schools with the offering of kindergarten through sixth-grade exploratory Spanish.”
Any changes to the manner in which French and German courses are offered would take effect no earlier than the 2022-23 school year, according to the superintendent.
“The recommendation has been made to gradually phase out German and French in our Greater Latrobe, brick-and-mortar, face-to-face setting. I want to be very clear that all students in grades seven through 12 who are currently scheduled for German and French, even if they will just begin German or French next school year, they will be able to continue with the language in a brick-and-mortar setting, face-to-face, through their senior year,” Teppert said. “Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, incoming seventh-grade students will enroll in Spanish for their world language.
When those students enter their ninth-grade year, if they choose to schedule for German or French, or any other language for that matter, they may do so through our eAcademy+ program at the district’s expense.
“Over the next year, we will continue to research other options that will provide for our students to participate in World Language classes that will involve face-to-face, brick-and-mortar settings, which would possibly be at the (Westmoreland County) Community College or utilizing other outside resources as well.”
Teppert said because of lagging enrollment in French and German courses, World Language instructors for those languages don’t have enough classes to fill their teaching schedules.
“Over the past several years, our student enrollment numbers in German and French have been declining to the point that we must re-evaluate the manner in which we offer these courses,” Teppert said. “For the 2021-22 school year, we have 112 seventh- through 12th-grade students electing German. We have 133 seventh- through 12th-grade students electing French, and 567 students in seventh- through 12th-grade electing Spanish. Another important note is that we have 133 seventh-grade students enrolled in Spanish for this upcoming year. That is the same number of students we have enrolled in our entire French program in grades seven through 12.”
Teppert’s statement did little to stem the outpouring of public comments, which caused the meeting to stretch until nearly 10 p.m.
More than a dozen individuals, many of them recent college graduates from the Greater Latrobe Senior High School classes of 2016 and 2017, spoke out against the perceived push to marginalize French and German courses while promoting Spanish for all students.
Brandon McGannon, a 2017 GLSHS graduate, reminded the board that of the three Westmoreland County schools ranked ahead of Greater Latrobe in state rankings, Norwin offers French, German and Spanish, Penn Trafford offers French, German, Spanish and Russian, and Franklin Regional offers French and Spanish.
“I fail to see how the falling enrollment justifies the replacement of two of the most important departments in the school,” McGannon said, “and why it isn’t the onus of the school board and administration to do better promoting these two departments to incoming students.”
Assistant superintendent Michael Porembka clarified that the French and German instructors would not be losing their positions with the district.
Many of those who commented reflected on their experiences in French and German courses at Greater Latrobe and the opportunities provided through the diverse World Languages department. Others noted that the district moved its Latin and Chinese language courses to the online format before eventually disbanding the programs entirely.
“As an institution dedicated to the education, growth and development of Greater Latrobe students into well-rounded citizens, I do not believe the school board can justify the cancellation and phasing out into an online platform,” for French and German courses, 2017 graduate Spencer Simpson said.
Like many other commenters, Simpson looked back fondly on his experiences in the school’s German program and the lasting impact of his instructors.
“The summer before my senior year at Greater Latrobe, I participated in a school-sponsored trip to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein,” Simpson said. “The instruction I received at Greater Latrobe allowed me to have an extended conversation with a Swiss-German couple while stuck on a gondola ride. ... The cultural experiences I had there cannot be replicated by any online course.”
Michael Mondock, another recent graduate of the district, feared the district was making a mistake by prioritizing Spanish over French and German.
“I would feel the same way if German were being prioritized over Spanish and French,” Mondock said. “To single out one foreign language to teach at Latrobe would remove one of the most important parts of the education system — choice. ... It would be of greater benefit to our students to move in the opposite direction: To add more languages to the curriculum and teach all of them beginning in elementary school.”
