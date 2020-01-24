HARRISBURG — The Gov. Tom Wolf administration is seeking public input on how Pennsylvania can better support residents’ mental health needs.
An online form unveiled Thursday allows people to provide feedback and suggestions on mental health services. It is tied to the governor’s new “Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters” initiative.
“Having a way for all voices to be heard is critical to our goal of increasing access to mental health services, breaking down barriers, and detailing the ways we can meet the mental health needs of all,” Wolf said in a news release. “I encourage every Pennsylvanian to reach out via this online form to let us know their thoughts and suggestions.”
The first message on the form advises site visitors, if dealing with a crisis, to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text “PA” to 741741.
“It’s critical that people in crisis have a way to get immediate help, which is why we included the suicide prevention lifeline first,” Wolf said. “Our form is intended for feedback and suggestions for the commonwealth as we move forward with breaking down barriers, improving services and reducing mental health stigmas.”
Officials said they will not share any identifying information without permission of those who submit information. Forms may be submitted anonymously.
“You can help improve the state of mental health in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “Completing this form and sharing your thoughts and ideas is another step in the right direction to make mental health a priority for all.”
The form is available online.
