“Do the right thing.”
That was the prevailing message from county residents who showed up Thursday to tell the three Westmoreland County commissioners how the county should spend its federal coronavirus relief funds.
However, exactly what that means depends on who was speaking at two public sessions held at Westmoreland County Community College.
While some believe the “right thing” is spending the $104 million in American Rescue Plan funds allocated to the county on infrastructure investments, others urged the commissioners to use the funds on mental health and substance abuse aid, housing and rental assistance, aid for small businesses and the creation of a county health department.
Kat Emery of New Alexandria spoke of the thousands of county residents who are desperate. While she agrees the arts and infrastructure projects may be needed and deserving, this money is not the appropriate funding for them.
“This money is for rental assistance, for people who owned homes who have lost their homes because they couldn’t afford to pay their mortgage. This money for energy assistance.
This has got to stop. I’ve tried to be nice. We are dying here. People are physically sick. People are emotionally sick. People are living in the dark. They’re living without food. That’s what this money is for — rescue,” said Emery.
“Do the right thing. We are drowning. People have no place to live. There’s no affordable housing that’s decent,” said Emery.
“I’ve been through hell and back. I’m from New York City. I came here because I wanted a better life for my child and now it’s all falling apart. Do your job and do the right thing.”
The public sessions were planned so county commissioners can gauge public opinion on how the money should be allocated before a final spending plan is announced next year. The county received $52 million — the first of two installments — this spring and the second is due to arrive in 2022.
George Hawden, a councilman from Arnold, said no one knows the need in the 65 municipalities better than the local government officials. For that reason, he encouraged the commissioners to distribute the money equally among the municipalities.
Another resident, John Horanic of Latrobe asked that the funds be used for the arts in Westmoreland County. Jerry Keller, a restaurant owner from Rostraver, said the money needs to be used to help small business owners suffering through a pandemic, that still isn’t over.
Throughout the process, the commissioners have said that they will wait until the final federal guidelines are released before announcing a plan for the county’s funds. The initial base guidelines restrict the use of the money to coronavirus relief programs, human services and water/sewage projects and broadband internet upgrades.
One of the most vocal groups who have been lobbying the commissioners not only on using the funds for social services, but also on the process being transparent and include the public as much as possible is the grassroots organization Voice of Westmoreland (VOW). They set up a table outside of the public session offering information on the group.
One member of VOW who spoke at the public session, Marti Haykin of Unity Township, a neurologist and a member of the Westmoreland County Diversity Council, said she was there to advocate that some of the money be spent on mental health and substance abuse.
As a neurologist, she is the one who declares someone deceased after an overdose.
“These people are us. They’re not criminals. They’re not people that can just be discarded. They’re our brothers and sisters. Right now, heroin and alcohol are a lot cheaper than getting a therapist,” said Haykin.
There are people who were already struggling before the pandemic and now normal ways of coping are gone. If they can’t go to a movie with friends or go out to dinner because they are afraid of getting their friend sick.”
Haykin continued that people are suffering.
“When we hear the word rescue — that’s what we are talking about. People are struggling and they need mental health programs.”
The county has until 2024 to allocate the American Rescue Plan money and through the end of 2026 to spend it. However, many speakers said the people who need “rescued” can’t wait. They need help now.
