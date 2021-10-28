Westmoreland County commissioners are holding public hearing sessions from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 28, at the Westmoreland County Community College Science Hall Amphitheater, 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood. The hearings are aimed at providing public input on potential uses of the county’s $105 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.
At this time, county officials noted that funding may be used to support public health response, to address negative economic impacts caused by a public health emergency, to replace lost public sector revenue, to provide premium pay for essential workers, or to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Registration will be accepted through 1:30 p.m. today for the early hearing and through 6:30 p.m. for today’s other hearing.
