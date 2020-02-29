The Unity Township Walmart could soon be adding alcoholic beverages to its vast inventory.
The township supervisors will hold a public hearing, set for 4 p.m. March 12, related to the transfer of a liquor license to the Walmart store at the Wildcat Commons shopping center along Colony Lane. The liquor license is from an expired restaurant liquor license in New Kensington, according to a public notice about the hearing.
Walmart put in the winning bid for the New Kensington liquor license in an auction of expired licenses held last year by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Aside from Unity Township, plans are in place to add alcohol sales to a Walmart in Beaver County.
Additional details about alcohol sales at the Unity Township Walmart weren’t available at press time.
In November, a new Uniontown store became the first Walmart in Pennsylvania to feature beer and wine sales, including several brands from local breweries and wineries.
Nearly three years ago, in March 2017, the Unity Township Supervisors approved the transfer of a liquor license to the Mountain Laurel Plaza Giant Eagle to sell beer and wine to grocery store customers.
In order to meet state restaurant liquor license requirements, an applicant needs to designate at least 400 square feet where food can be served and have enough seating to accommodate 30 people. Additionally, malt beverage purchases are limited to 192 ounces and can be sold until 1:30 a.m. while wine purchases are limited to 3 liters per customer and can be sold until 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.