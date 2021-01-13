A public hearing for a Unity Township couple seeking a zoning variance allowing them to continue raising backyard chickens will continue 6 p.m. Thursday.
Kristin and Jeff Kuhns will appear before the Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board to appeal a zoning violation they received in July regarding the 20 chickens they raise on a 0.46-acre lot along Range Street in Lawson Heights.
The couple is seeking a zoning variance to a township ordinance that restricts residents from keeping fowl on properties smaller than two acres.
The hearing will take place in the meeting room of the Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Rd., Latrobe.
The zoning hearing board previously heard two hours of testimony on Sept. 22 before township solicitor Gary Falatovich was forced to leave to tend to a family emergency.
Those interested in attending the public hearing may participate in-person, or remotely via Zoom, email or other remote methods. Anyone interested in participating must contact Building Department Secretary Gail Rause at (724) 539-2546, ext. 4023, with their name, address, email address and cell phone number, at least 24 hours in advance of the hearing so appropriate arrangements for in-person or remote participation can be made.
The zoning hearing board is following all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state Department of Health coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for the public hearings. Participants and others attending in-person are required to wear appropriate face masks. Social distancing requirements will be followed, and seating will be limited.
A complete copy of the Kuhnses’ application is available for review in the Unity Township Zoning/Code Enforcement Office during normal business hours.
Anyone requiring special accommodations to attend should contact the Unity Township Zoning Officer, Harry Hosack, at least 24 hours in advance so that appropriate arrangements can be made.
