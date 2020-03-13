Ligonier Borough officials want to hear what residents hope replaces the unused, aging tennis courts near Friendship Park.
Council will host a public forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 in the basement community room at Town Hall to weight options for a proposed multi-use recreational facility complimenting the neighboring playground.
The forum will allow borough officials to “really get a deep dive into what does the community want in this area?” councilwoman and parks and recreation committee chair Mariah Fisher announced during the council meeting Thursday night.
“I want this to be a space that’s used by as many people as possible and I think a lot of people in this room would agree with that statement. We want to see that used,” she said.
Over the past year, the Rotary Club of Ligonier has led efforts to renovate the old tennis and basketball courts as a second phase to the Friendship Park rebuild in 2017.
The EADS Group in early 2019 prepared a preliminary site plan depicting three tennis courts, two pickle ball courts, a basketball/multi-use court, new restrooms, pavilions, storage building, bleachers and picnic tables.
Listening to calls from local youth, however, Fisher last month presented council with an alternate design that replaces two of the tennis courts with a skate park.
Council has heard arguments for both activities.
Business owner Eric Elek said the Ligonier Valley School District is receptive to establishing a tennis program for grades 6-12 and the Ligonier Valley YMCA is interested in providing youth and adult classes and private lessons. These initiatives would need three tennis courts.
Tennis tournaments would draw visitors to Ligonier, and offering a local tennis court would not only draw potential new residents to town but also keep current ones from commuting to Greensburg Racquet Club, according to Elek.
However, there appears to be more interest among Ligonier Valley students in a space that includes a skate park versus tennis courts, at least according to a student survey conducted by junior councilwoman Izabella Wentzell. Her analysis was based on 570 responses, she said.
Families advocating for a new skate park in Ligonier filled council chambers during the meeting
Regardless of what avenue council pursues, past Rotary Club president Michael Vernon urged officials to make sure everyone involved is on the same page with the design and budget, based on his experience with Friendship Park.
“We need to make sure that we keep our arms around who’s running the project — if we are having a project — and then how are we handling the budget of the project so that we get a good outcome for everybody in the community,” said Vernon.
EADS initially estimated the project at $1.5 million, including about $300,000 needed to address the stability problems underneath the tennis and basketball courts, built on top of a trash dump for construction waste from the 1967 Diamond Park renovation and Town Hall construction.
The project has been in limbo while the Rotary Club pursued funding to conduct a geotechnical investigation of the soil and water.
The underground testing is complete, with results a little better than expected, EADS architect Greg Elliot told the Bulletin after the meeting. His initial cost estimate from more than a year ago is probably higher than it needs to be, he said.
Calls to revamp the tennis courts date back at least 20 years. Vernon said council came to the Rotary Club in 2000 to see if it would be willing to seek grants and public donations for such a project. The idea stalled for years because of financial issues, but was resurrected when talks began of revamping the Friendship Park playground.
In other business, Fisher also recommended forming a multi-agency committee to address the global coronavirus pandemic and its possible impact on Ligonier Borough. This pandemic should be taken very seriously, given the high likelihood that COVID-19 will affect Ligonier Valley residents in some way, whether it’s their health or their businesses, Fisher said. She suggested collaborating with Ligonier Township, the Ligonier Valley School District, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce and local emergency management coordinators as a group. Westmoreland County’s current stance on the situation is “business as usual,” but officials are reminding the public to adhere to common-sense personal hygiene standards, according to Gene Stouffer, Ligonier Borough’s emergency management coordinator. The county is also following Governor Tom Wolf’s directive against hosting events with large crowds of 250 people or more, he said.
“It’s about slowing down the virus, not necessarily stopping it,” councilman Nate Sylvester said. “Westmoreland County and Ligonier have an elderly population and they’re the ones highest at risk. So it may not affect many of us in the room, maybe mild symptoms, but it could be deadly to older people.”
The Diamond Park Renaissance project has won yet another award. The American Council of Engineering Companies of Pennsylvania named The EADS Group and Ligonier Borough as the 2020 Special Projects winner during its annual Diamond Awards for Engineering Excellence gala held in Lancaster in February.
The project was selected from among 10-12 applicants, Elliot said.
“The best comment I can make — and I’ve heard it over and over and over again — is that Diamond is just beautiful. And that’s the bottom line. It’s just beautiful. I don’t think I can say anything else,” council president Sam St. Clair said.
Council approved a final payment of $14,500 to contractor Darr Construction, pending receipt of maintenance manuals for Diamond Park.
Citing his “great experience,” council unanimously voted to hire Gary Roberts of Ligonier as a public works department mechanic, pending required drug testing. Council members held an executive session to discuss the matter shortly after convening the meeting.
Bill Wolford was also selected as Ligonier Borough’s third representative on the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, replacing councilman Matt Smith, who left the committee
The committee recommended appointing Wolford at its February meeting.
St. Clair also noted that former public works director Paul Fry, who assumed an advisory role, is now officially in retirement.
Council hired attorney Mark Hamilton of Tremba, Kinney, Greiner and Kerr as special counsel to review certain provisions of Ligonier Borough’s ordinances, with a spending cap of $2,500.
The public works crew will resume brush pick-up throughout the borough on Mondays. A new wood chipper will help the department chop up the brush into free mulch available to residents.
Council agreed to sell the borough’s old construction lift on the Municibid government auction website at a minimum reserve of $5,000. It also accepted an agreement with Ligonier Township to assume sole responsibility of a street sweeper that the municipalities shared. The township will still be able to use the sweeper to clean catch basins, but it must be operated by a borough employee.
Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas suggested that council amend the parking ordinance to set time limits for the five loading zones around the borough.
The public safety committee will study the proposal and submit a recommendation at next month’s council meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9.
