Wireless customers who may find it difficult to call, can now text 911 in Westmoreland County.
The new tool, recently announced, will be beneficial not only for those who have language and hearing difficulties, but also those who find it is not safe to make a phone call, like someone who’s hiding from an intruder.
Although public safety officials still think calling 911 remains as the best option and reiterate that texting should only be used as a last resort.
The service, for anyone in the 14-county area that comprises the Pennsylvania Region 13 Task Force, a public safety group spanning from Mercer to Somerset counties, went live last Thursday.
Although Allegheny County, a member of the group, has had the capability since 2014, the option would cease once a person crossed county lines. Recent upgrades have allowed for the addition of texting, according to pubic safety officials.
To use the service:
- In the “To” field enter the numbers 911;
- The first text message should contain: the address/location of the emergency, including municipality (if known). The information from your cell phone is not enough for operators to find you. The type of help needed (fire, ambulance, police, etc.);
- Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 operator (You may want to place your phone on silent so not to alert intruders);
- Once you have typed a short but detailed text message with the information listed above, click send;
- Use simple words and do not use abbreviations or slang;
- Do not send photos or videos;
- Do not send your emergency text to anyone other than 9-1-1 (for example, no group texts)
A text or data plan is required to send messages, so deactivated cell phones will not be able to use this method.
While officials expect an increase, ultimately they believe the majority of 911 communications will continue to be made through phone calls.
Before going live, the system underwent testing between September and December with 100 text messages received. Like any other communications with 911, the text messages are only for emergency situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.