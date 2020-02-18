Ryan Michaels wants to wrap up his time at Penn Highlands Community College with something big.
With his associate degree in liberal arts and sciences in hand, Michaels is working with Dr. Richard Bukoski, assistant professor of communication and media studies, and other students from Bukoski’s courses and the psychology department to film a “sizzle” episode of a television series he hopes to pitch to networks.
Michaels, 25, is a psychic medium who has appeared on A&E’s “Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal,” on a segment of ABC’s “20/20” and worked on A&E’s reboot of “Psychic Kids” as a mentor to a new group of youngsters with psychic abilities.
Now, he’s looking for a very specific family to help make his planned “paranormal and psychological thriller” television series a reality.
Michaels is seeking a local family that has experienced paranormal activity within their home that coincided with a period of tumultuous events in their family life.
“As a paranormal theorist, I have the theory that a person’s personal demons — whether it be drug or alcohol addiction, triggers, emotional distress such as depression, anxiety, anger, bipolar disorder, or traumatic events, something as common as a divorce or the death of a loved one — depending on how a person makes choices and how a person reacts to said trauma, can be projected into reality in the form of paranormal phenomena that can be captured and intuitively felt by a psychic medium or paranormal investigator,” Michaels said.
Because of that theory, which he hopes to delve into through the course of the television series, Michaels isn’t looking for just any family that’s experienced the unexplained.
“The family has to see a connection between their lifestyle and the troubling times they may be in and paranormal activity that’s occurring within the home,” he explained. “Not everybody in the family has to be a believer of the topic. Not everybody in the family has to agree with my way of looking at things, but they all have to agree to be filmed.
“I want people to realize just how their view of life and the struggles they are in affect them. I do believe in extreme cases that you can literally manifest your negative thoughts, your negative emotions into a negative entity,” Michaels said. “Not only will I help the family through troubling times, but I will indeed help the family understand the paranormal activity within their home and cleanse the home.”
Families interested in being considered for the show should contact Michaels through his website, www.psychicryanmichaels.com, his Facebook page, Instagram @psychicmedium_ryanmichaels, Twitter @mediumryan or by calling 814-418-5532.
“If you feel as though you have invited something in and need help to relieve your home of that, this is the perfect opportunity to get it done professionally,” Michaels said.
Michaels and a crew of students from Penn Highlands will spend a full weekend of filming with the family selected for the project to generate footage for a 45-to 48-minute episode.
“We are only looking for families that see a connection between their personal struggles or personal demons and possible paranormal phenomena in their home,” Michaels stressed. “A lot of people that are reaching out think it’s ‘Pap and Gram are just visiting the home,’ or they live in a home with a lot of history and they see a war veteran or a coal miner or something. That’s completely different, but that’s mostly what we’re getting.”
Michaels is hoping to hear from a family that fits the criteria for the show as soon as possible so preparation for filming can get rolling.
