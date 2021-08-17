An afternoon of frolic and learning is planned for Westmoreland County gardeners on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners’ Demonstration Gardens, Donohoe Center, 214 Donohoe Road, Hempfield Township.
All adult gardeners and the children in their lives are invited to a “Family Frolic” event in the gardens from 2 to 5 p.m.
Several hands-on activities are planned for children, including Compost Pizza, Planting Fall Peas and Growing Food from Scraps.
Meanwhile, Master Gardeners will teach grownup gardeners about the importance of soil testing (especially in the fall), as well as composting and sheet mulching, a Monarch butterfly update, a staffed Garden Hotline table where gardening questions can be answered in person and more.
“We’re so grateful to be able to invite our community into the gardens for a live event,” said Mandy Smith, Master Gardener coordinator.
“The Master Gardeners will present topics that are particularly relevant in the fall season of the year. Composting, sheet mulching and soil testing are of particular interest to most gardeners as they plan ahead for next year’s planting. Visitors can rotate through all of the workshops or attend one or two of their choosing.”
To learn more, and to register for the event — which is free to the public, donations are welcomed — visit the event website at https://extension.psu.edu/family-frolic-in-the-gardens.
