Two Irwin residents were hospitalized last week after suffering serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck in Hempfield Township.
According to a public information release report filed by the Pennsylvania State Police, 87-year-old Franklin J. Klavora of Irwin was driving a 2020 Ford Ranger south on Arona Road at its intersection with Merlin Drive around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Investigators said Klavora was driving at a high rate of speed as the Ranger approached a 2019 Freightliner M2 garbage truck operated by 49-year-old Jason G. Everley of Monongahela.
The garbage truck was “legally stopped in the southbound lane of travel,” according to PSP Greensburg. Deandre D. Henderson, 26, of Masontown, was riding on the back of the garbage truck and was able to jump out of harm’s way before the Ranger impacted the vehicle.
The Ranger, attempting to pass the garbage truck on the left side, struck the “rear, driver side portion,” which is of “solid construction due to its size and purpose,” investigators said.
At the same time, a 2023 Toyota Camry operated by 19-year-old Matthew W. Karelitz of Greensburg was traveling north and was alongside the garbage truck. After initial impact with the garbage truck, the Ranger was thrown into the path of the Camry, “striking it (on) the driver door and front left engine compartment.”
The Ranger and Camry became entangled and traveled backward a short distance before coming to final rest.
Karelitz was initially trapped in the Camry but managed to escape by climbing out a passenger side window. Klavora, along with a passenger, 71-year-old Maryann Ruggiero, also of Irwin, were trapped in the Ranger. They were unable to be freed from the wreckage until members of the Adamsburg Volunteer Fire Department arrived and removed the roof of the vehicle through mechanical means.
Klavora was promptly transported via medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment of suspected serious injuries. Ruggiero was transported via Irwin Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance to Forbes Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
Karelitz was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of minor wounds.
Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
