A Unity Township man was arrested earlier this week after reportedly attempting to break into a Cranberry Lane residence Tuesday night.
Robert A. Reynolds, 60, of 303 Cranberry Lane, Unity Township, allegedly broke four windows at a relative’s home around 11:20 p.m. The property also is located along Cranberry Lane, according to a criminal complaint.
The relative told troopers Reynolds was “screaming outside of his residence” and he later approached her home. Reynolds then began breaking multiple windows and “ripped the window screens out of the residence attempting to gain entry,” according to court records.
After breaking the windows, Reynolds reportedly “began to fire his pellet gun multiple times at the residence and through the windows.”
The relative told PSP she believes Reynolds was retaliating as she contacted police Oct. 16 regarding a separate issue involving Reynolds.
When troopers arrived at Reynolds’ residence and knocked on the door, he began “yelling and screaming” and told PSP he would not speak to them. The front door of Reynolds’ home was “broken, providing visual into the residence,” according to reports. Reynolds did not comply with the troopers’ instructions to exit the residence and he instead twice fired the pellet gun in the direction of four state troopers before he was apprehended.
Reynolds later said he wished the pellet gun “was a real gun when he fired it at troopers,” according to court documents.
Reynolds faces felony charges of assault of a law enforcement officer and burglary, misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, propulsion of missiles, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and loitering and prowling at night, and a summary charge of disorderly conduct.
He was placed in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. Online court records do not list legal representation for Reynolds.
A preliminary hearing for Reynolds is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Oct. 31 before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
