A Unity Township man was jailed earlier this week after being involved in an alleged dispute in which he threatened to kill two women while brandishing a knife.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Oct. 24, troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched 9:36 p.m. Oct. 23 to 1216 Manor Ave. in the Baggaley community of Unity Township for a report of a domestic violence incident.
A female victim told troopers 33-year-old Thomas Matthew Moore II of 1216 Manor Ave. engaged in a verbal argument with her. Moore reportedly “grabbed a butcher’s knife, was brandishing it at all involved parties and threatening to kill them all,” according to court records.
Moore then reportedly “wrapped his right arm” around a second female victim, who told police that when Moore had his arm wrapped around her throat, she was unable to breathe and began to feel lightheaded. Both female victims told investigators they feared for their lives due to Moore’s actions.
A male victim was also present at the time of the alleged incident.
Moore was arraigned 10 a.m. Oct. 24 before Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
Moore faces three first-degree misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of strangulation, and three second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
Court records show bail was set at $50,000 and Moore was incarcerated Oct. 24 in Westmoreland County Prison as he was unable to post bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 7 before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
