A Unity Township man was jailed earlier this week after being involved in an alleged dispute in which he threatened to kill two women while brandishing a knife.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Oct. 24, troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched 9:36 p.m. Oct. 23 to 1216 Manor Ave. in the Baggaley community of Unity Township for a report of a domestic violence incident.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.