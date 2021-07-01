With the goal of preventing crashes, saving lives, and reducing criminal activity, members of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Patrol Section will be out in force this Fourth of July weekend beginning Wednesday through Sunday.
The 2019 Fourth of July weekend (July 3-7) included the following patrol-related activities and enforcement efforts conducted by members of Troop A: 1,789 traffic stops; 1,995 traffic citations; 51 DUI arrests; 58 self-initiated criminal arrests; 43 crash investigations; one fatal crash investigation; one person killed; 14 persons injured; four alcohol-related crashes; zero alcohol-related fatal crashes, and 34 motorists arrested.
There were also six child passenger safety seat citations, 81 seat belt citations, 209 seat belt warnings, 1,106 speeding citations, and 802 other citations.
State police advise residents to be safe, buckle up and drive responsibly during the holiday weekend. Seat belt use in passenger vehicles saved an estimated 14,955 lives in 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
For updated travel information, visit 511pa.com.
