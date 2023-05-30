State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle Monday, May 29, at 1:46 p.m. on East Pittsburgh Street west of Clark Street in Greensburg.
The crash occurred as a 2019 Ford Explorer PSP vehicle, operated by 33-year-old Daniel T. Grabowski of Greensburg, was traveling eastbound on East Pittsburgh Street approaching Highland Avenue.
A 2012 Ford Fusion, operated by 24-year-old William J. Carter of Greensburg, was attempting to turn left onto East Pittsburgh Street, where signs prohibit, as the driver was exiting the Rite Aid parking lot. The Fusion proceeded without proper clearance into the travel path of the PSP Explorer, causing a collision.
Both vehicles were disabled and required towing.
A passenger, 21-year-old Ariah M. Alabran of Home, also was in the vehicle with Carter. Alabran was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to a local health care facility for a medical evaluation.
The crash was captured in its entirety on a mobile video recorder inside the PSP vehicle and was secured as evidence.
PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Greensburg Police Department, Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department and Greensburg Towing.
