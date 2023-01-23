PSP seeks to ID mall retail theft suspect

State police at Greensburg is investigating a retail theft that occurred Jan. 17 at approximately 8 p.m. in Westmoreland Mall, Hempfield Township.

The pictured male suspect stole boxes of football, baseball and soccer cards from the Westmoreland Mall “Lids” store. Total value of the stolen items is $852.45.

