PSP seeks to ID mall retail theft suspect

State police at Greensburg is investigating a retail theft that occurred Jan. 17 at approximately 8 p.m. in Westmoreland Mall, Hempfield Township.
The pictured male suspect stole boxes of football, baseball and soccer cards from the Westmoreland Mall “Lids” store. Total value of the stolen items is $852.45.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the PSP Greensburg at 724-832-6498 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
All information is accurate as of release date and is subject to change or updated.
