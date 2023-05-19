PSP seeking retail theft suspect

Investigators are searching for a male suspect who pulled off a shoplifting scam last week at Walmart in Hempfield Township.
According to a public information release report filed Thursday, May 18, by the Pennsylvania State Police, a white male on Wednesday, May 10, entered Walmart around 12:15 p.m. with receipts and shopping bags concealed on his person.
He then reportedly walked throughout the store, selecting the items listed on the receipts and placing the items into the shopping bags.
Investigators said the suspect then brought the filled shopping bags to the customer service counter, creating the false impression that he had purchased the items. The suspect told a Walmart employee that he wanted to return the items for $114.45 in cash.
After the refund transactions were complete, Walmart asset protection associates confronted the male, who then fled on foot through the parking lot toward U.S. Route 30, and then in an unknown direction.
Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288 and reference incident No. PA 2023-606879.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
