PSP seeking retail theft suspect

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information regarding this male suspect who pulled off a shoplifting scam last week at Walmart in Hempfield Township.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Investigators are searching for a male suspect who pulled off a shoplifting scam last week at Walmart in Hempfield Township.

According to a public information release report filed Thursday, May 18, by the Pennsylvania State Police, a white male on Wednesday, May 10, entered Walmart around 12:15 p.m. with receipts and shopping bags concealed on his person.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.