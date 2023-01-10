Theft at Lowe's in Unity Township

Surveillance images released Monday show a male suspect wearing a baseball cap, face mask, hooded sweatshirt and white socks with sandals.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of over $4,000 in merchandise and prepaid debit cards at Lowe’s in Unity Township along U.S. Route 30.

The incident occurred Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to a report issued Monday.

