State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of over $4,000 in merchandise and prepaid debit cards at Lowe’s in Unity Township along U.S. Route 30.
The incident occurred Dec. 3, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to a report issued Monday.
Items reported stolen include 18 Mastercard prepaid debit cards, a $600 refunded case, a DeWalt battery charger, DeWalt hooded sweatshirt and some miscellaneous candies, according to troopers. The stolen items totaled $4,435.16.
Surveillance images released Monday show a male suspect wearing a baseball cap, face mask, hooded sweatshirt and white socks with sandals.
Troopers say the suspect then fled in a light-colored four-door sedan with a sunroof.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at 724-832-3288.
