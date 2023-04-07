State police at Kiski Valley are attempting to locate a 49-year-old Blairsville man who is wanted for aggravated assault during an alleged domestic incident last year.
According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Paul Millar Loughner Jr. is believed to be traveling out of state, and his last known location was in Wheeling, West Virginia, as of Sept. 25, 2022.
A public information release report filed last year showed PSP Kiski Valley troopers were dispatched for an alleged assault at approximately 12:36 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022, at Keystone State Park in Derry Township.
According to the report, a domestic dispute was reported to PSP by a third party. Through investigation, it was learned that Loughner fled the scene due to having an active arrest warrant.
According to online court records, Loughner was charged that day in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08. Charges include aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a first-degree felony; simple assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and harassment-physical contact, a summary offense. An additional arrest warrant was issued as a result of the charges.
A fugitive declaration against Loughner was filed a month later on Oct. 25, 2022.
Loughner is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds.
According to investigators, Loughner is operating a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck bearing Texas registration 327552G, with a white seal tank on the back.
Anyone coming into contact with Loughner should exercise extreme caution.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or crimewatchpa.com.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.