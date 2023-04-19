GREENSBURG – Springtime is here and local farmers will be planting crops and moving tractors and farm equipment between their fields.
In an effort to reduce the risk of crashes and improve highway safety, Pennsylvania State Police troopers offer these tips for motorists who encounter tractors and farm equipment in their travels:
- Be respectful and patient when encountering tractors and farm equipment;
- Wait for a safe, legal opportunity to pass with sufficient sight distance of the road ahead;
- Avoid passing farm vehicles on curves or hills with insufficient sight distance;
- Follow at a safe distance and watch for sudden stops or wide turns,
- Remember that if you can’t see the equipment operator in their rearview mirror, they may not see you.
We would also like to remind motorists who encounter horse-drawn buggies to be extra attentive, adjust your vehicle’s speed and following distance accordingly, and always wait for a safe, legal opportunity to pass.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), “vehicles designed to travel 25 mph or less and horse-drawn vehicles are required by law to display a fluorescent orange triangle surrounded by red bands.”
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau offers additional tips on rural road safety in a brochure available on the PennDOT website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.