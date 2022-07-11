For the first time, the Pennsylvania State Police is hosting its Hill Impact Program here in western Pennsylvania this fall.
The Hill Impact Program is a 14-week course for high school students 15 to 18 years old who have an interest in law enforcement and the PSP’s role.
This fall, the state police will offer the program to a limited number of students at its Hershey academy, also known as “The Hill,” and the PSP Southwest Training Center in Unity Township.
The program is free and students will get a sense of what law enforcement does and what it takes to be a Pennsylvania state trooper, Trooper Clint Long said.
“The program is great for a kid that doesn’t know what the PSP does,” Long said. “They go through (the program) and think ‘Wow, this is awesome.’”
Long said he used to be that kid who really didn’t know what the state police did before joining 12 years ago.
“I thought all the state police did was hand out tickets and work the farm shows,” Long said.
While participants will learn traffic and vehicle codes, they will also be taught the basics in criminal procedure, principles of law, building searches and the state police physical standards.
During its first session in the spring, the program graduated 57 students. This fall, 35 will return and be given leadership opportunities throughout the program, Long said.
The program has already had a positive impact on some of the cadets who graduated from high school and are now attending college with a curriculum geared toward law enforcement, according to Long.
Engaging kids at the high school level isn’t just about helping boost recruitment numbers but having them interact with police in a positive manner. For those with an interest in law enforcement, the Hill Impact Program can teach them how to “keep their head on straight” and avoid making mistakes which would prevent them from becoming a state trooper, Long said.
The program’s impact goes beyond those involved, with troopers building relationships with the child’s parents and getting out into high schools across the state to talk with students.
Kids participating in the Hill Impact Program will meet one day a week for two and a half hours in the evening. While challenging, the program is not as strict or demanding as being a cadet in the PSP academy, according to Long.
“This is a little taste of that in a fun manner,” Long said.
To sign up, teens will have to fill out an application and provide a health physical, their last report card and a letter of recommendation. Applicants will be interviewed prior to being accepted.
Those interested in attending the Unity Township program, which will begin in September, should contact Trooper Abby Blazavich at 717-614-7971. For the Hershey program or other questions, students and parents should contact Trooper Long at 717-497-4577. Available attendance slots are limited at both locations.
