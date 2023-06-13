A 36-year-old Latrobe man faces multiple charges after he led Pennsylvania State Police on a short motorcycle chase in Unity Township before finally stopping.
According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, troopers on June 5 at 12:22 a.m. were monitoring traffic on state Route 981 near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport when they observed a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle traveling 70 mph in a posted 40 mph zone.
Troopers activated emergency lights and siren and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the operator, later identified as 36-year-old Sergio Vance Hoopengarner, failed to stop and instead passed several vehicles in an attempt to elude PSP. Troopers were eventually able to get Hoopengarner to stop the motorcycle in the area of Bell Memorial Church Road and Phillips Road in Unity Township.
PSP identified the driver, Hoopengarner, and also a passenger, 28-year-old Cassandra Renea Weaver of Whitney.
Hoopengarner told investigators he fled because he has active warrants, no valid drivers license and the motorcycle is not street legal.
A public information release report filed Sunday, June 11, by PSP Greensburg indicated charges were filed against the tandem in Magisterial District Court 10-2-08. It appears charges have not yet been filed as of Monday, June 12, according to online court records.
According to PSP Greensburg, Weaver will face drug paraphernalia possession charges.
Hoopengarner will reportedly be charged with fleeing, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person and numerous traffic violations.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.